A Nigerian man imitating Verydarkman has caused quite a stir online as he surfaced again following the activist's arrest

The man, tagging himself Veryfairman, flaunted his muscles and abs as he spoke shirtless and had a nose ring like Verydarkman

He had a message for those hating on him for copying Verydarkman and revealed when he would stop imitating the activist

Following the arrest of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, a video of a man imitating the activist has surfaced online.

The man announced he is Veryfairman and vowed not to stop imitating Verydarkman.

Brojays shared the video on Facebook of the man jumping on the "Of Course" challenge to talk about himself and his craft.

"Of course, I am Veryfairman. I am well known for imitating VeryDarkMan. As you all know, I got a lot of haters for that. I don't care. Don't play," Veryfairman said while going back and forth shirtless.

The muscular man had a nose ring like Verydarkman and sounded like him.

Who is Veryfairman?

While taking a swipe at those hating on him, Veryfairman said he would only stop imitating Verydarman when the activist tells him to do so.

Veryfairman said people think he is jobless and revealed he is a fashionista, a continental and national chef, a video creator and a fitness model.

Meanwhile, celebrities have continued to demand the release of Verydarkman.

People react to Verfairman's video

Bianca OfLagos Page said:

"Wetin be this?"

Ugo C Barry said:

"Sorry to say this bro you ain't being creative on this one , You no see anybody to imitate, na very dark man.

"You could even do better than very dark man coz you look like person wey go get sense.

"You should create your own unique character, Be you and do you.

"Like this you are not creating any impact but bringing yourself down."

Happy best said:

"Nigeria my country, this is why the economy is not killing us yet because social media is already a psychiatrist platform where mad people dominate the sensible ones."

Samson Naantong said:

"Please we want to hear your take on Bob risky and the award saga ."

Joshua Uche said:

"Make we take you Dey hold body first till he comes out."

Life Of Jeremy said:

"The guy Sabi. Got the physique but na the English and validation wey dey worry me."

C.J said:

"Social media is too big for everyone to trend, trend in the way, methods you want."

Adesoji Odunayo said:

"I love you bro keep pumping....them go learn...there all learner."

