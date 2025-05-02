Popular Nigerian social commentators, Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha, are trending over their war of words on social media

Just recently, the two men clashed online over their opposing takes on Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s weight loss

The exchange between Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha left many netizens divided on the matter, and they took sides

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s recent drastic weight loss has caused an online clash between controversial social commentators, Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha.

Solomon Buchi, who is also a writer, has been known to trend over some of his controversial takes on the internet, while Daniel Regha is known to have an opinion on most trending topics and doesn’t hesitate to give his unsolicited advice.

Nigerians react as Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha trade words over Mercy Johnson's weight loss. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie / IG, @Daniel Regha / X, @Solomon_Buchi / X.

However, Regha seemed to bite more than he could chew when he commented on Mercy Johnson’s new skinny stature. The actress had posted a video on social media where her full body was on display and her weight loss was evident.

According to Regha, he doesn’t like Mercy Johnson’s recent appearance. He wrote:

“I don't like how Mercy Johnson is looking recently.”

See his tweet below:

Solomon Buchi blows hot at Daniel Regha

Shortly after Daniel Regha expressed his displeasure with Mercy Johnson’s body, Solomon Buchi shut him down. The writer condemned Regha for having an opinion about a married woman’s body without fully understanding what she might be going through.

Buchi then gave the example of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who was trolled for losing a lot of weight, without people being aware that he was battling with cancer before his eventual death shortly after.

Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha trade words over Mercy Johnson's weight loss. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Solomon Buchi wrote:

“You’re silly. You don’t like how a married woman looks because she lost weight? She might be ill, depressed, going through stuff, but what matters to you is “what you like”. Stop commenting on people’s weight. The world bullied Chadwick Boseman for looking ill, not knowing he was battling stage 4 cancer. If you can’t be kind, just shut up.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha clash online

News of Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha’s heated exchange over Mercy Johnson's body quickly spread on social media, and it caused some excitement among netizens. Some of them also took sides on the matter:

Petitenare said:

“Solomon I agree with you on this one… just this one 😂.”

Symplybarbz said:

“Solomon and Daniel? 😂what a day to be present on social media”

Dewolafromisaleeko said:

“Never knew a day would come that I would agree with Solomon.”

Softlifedaniella said:

“She looks absolutely gorgeous 😍😍.”

Vantagecure said:

“She looks amazing and younger. Much better look if you ask me.”

Hello.lianah said:

“Did we all forget that Mercy use to look like this??”

Glitz_farms said:

“😂😂😂😂 2 confused lots…”

Call_me_gilgal said:

“The best reply have ever seen...... Daniel na yaba left patient tey tey.”

Hawttcoco__ wrote:

“This one I support Solomon.”

Crazyprescription said:

“I love her new look 😍.”

Fans worry over Mercy Johnson's drastic weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson Okojie made headlines over her drastic weight loss after sharing a new video online.

The movie star and politician’s wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video, showcasing her body while advertising her products for sale.

In the video, the movie star, who is famous for her curves, was looking slimmer with a longer neck and no hips or bum in sight. She seemed proud of her new look but fans were worried.

