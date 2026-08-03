Bishop Francis Wale Oke, PFN National President, fired back at the National Assembly over a proposed ban on preaching in commercial vehicles

The clergyman called on all 65 million Pentecostal Christians to continue preaching in buses and taxis in open defiance

Oke issued strong warnings to lawmakers promoting the legislation, insisting Christians would obey God over any government directive

Nigeria's Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has taken a bold stand against the National Assembly's push to prohibit preaching inside commercial vehicles, vowing that millions of Christians would defy such a law.

In a video that surfaced online on Sunday, August 2, 2026, the clergyman, while addressing his congregation, urged every Pentecostal believer to enter buses and taxis and continue sharing the gospel, regardless of what lawmakers decide.

PFN national president Bishop Wale tackles NASS over bus preaching ban. Credit: waleoke/nass

Source: Instagram

"We will break that law because our master told us to go into the world and preach the gospel to every creature," Oke declared. "You sit somewhere there and say that we shouldn't preach in buses? We will preach in buses, we will preach everywhere."

Oke Challenges the National Assembly

The PFN president did not mince words when addressing the legislators behind the bill. He argued that authorities were targeting peaceful gospel preachers while ignoring far graver crimes plaguing Nigeria.

"You don't go after killers, those beheading, you don't go after kidnappers, you don't go after bandits who are unlawfully carrying arms, but you are going after us preaching the gospel of peace," he said.

Mixed reactions trail PFN response to ban against bus preaching. Credit: waleoke

Source: Facebook

"I lead over 65 million people, everybody go into every taxi, go into every bus and preach. Let them arrest us," he charged.

The Senate had previously clarified that the prohibition is not a new provision but has existed in Nigerian law since 2007, framed under an amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission Establishment Act.

Bishop Oke's intervention follows similar condemnation from other prominent clergymen, including Pastor David Ibiyeomie, who also publicly rejected the bill.

The video of Bishop Wale Oke reacting to the bus preaching ban is below:

Nigerians React to Oke's Stance

The video sparked a wave of responses on Facebook, with many Christians voicing support for the bishop's position.

Afolabi Gabriel wrote:

"We are breaking the law with joy. We must preach in bus"

Samson Amedu Friday commented:

"Thank you Sir. That law is dead on arrival."

Adetunji Stephen added:

"This kind of law I will joyfully want to break. Christians are law abiding and peaceful, don't kill or slaughter like that other religion. But when it comes to preaching, the reason Jesus came to die. Then the demonic law makers should be ready."

Akaazua Zachariah Zungwenen noted:

"Is it called civil disobedience daddy, I think they need to go and ask Daniel, Meshach et al. All we need to do is to get set because revival is about to break forth in Nigeria."

Sunday Alison simply declared:

"The gates of hell shall not prevail!"

Unekwu Abraham concluded:

"Exactly sir. It's going to be the law that will be broken most."

David Ibiyeomie defends pastors on insecurity criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie responded to claims that religious leaders have been silent on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

He argued that many critics were quiet when pastors spoke out during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, questioning why they now accuse church leaders of inaction.

Ibiyeomie maintained that pastors have consistently raised their voices on national issues and insisted they have not been silent.

Source: Legit.ng