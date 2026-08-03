Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a full breakdown of what permanent residency unlocks for foreign nationals living in the country

The benefits range from access to Medicare and free English classes to the ability to sponsor relatives and work in New Zealand

Permanent residents may also qualify for additional government benefits, with eligibility varying depending on whether they reside in Australia

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined nine core benefits that foreign nationals gain upon becoming permanent residents of the country.

The government offered a detailed picture of what the status unlocks beyond simply being allowed to stay.

Australia lists 9 benefits for foreigners after they become permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Australia lists nine key benefits of PR

According to the department's official immigration website, these are the benefits of becoming a permanent resident in Australia:

1. Permitted to remain in Australia indefinitely

2. Work and study without restriction

3. Enrol in Medicare, the country's national health scheme.

4. Those seeking to purchase property can also apply for bank loans, a privilege not always available to temporary visa holders.

5. Beyond personal benefits, permanent residents can sponsor eligible family members for their own permanent residency applications

6. May apply for Australian citizenship if they meet the relevant criteria.

7. The travel facility attached to permanent residency allows holders to enter and exit Australia freely for as long as that facility remains valid.

8. Access to free English language classes through the Adult Migrant English Programme.

9. Ability to work in New Zealand, which reflects the close labour mobility arrangement between Australia and its Pacific neighbour.

Australian PR: Additional benefits may apply

The department noted that the list is not exhaustive. Permanent residents may also be eligible to join the Australian Defence Force, subject to meeting the necessary requirements.

Permanent residents may qualify for further government benefits and services beyond those explicitly listed, and are encouraged to contact the relevant authorities directly to confirm what applies to their specific circumstances.

One important caveat applies: permanent residents who hold a valid visa but are not physically residing in Australia may find their eligibility for some of these benefits affected. The department advised such individuals to verify their rights and obligations with the relevant government departments before making assumptions about what they are entitled to.

Private health insurance is also available as a supplement to Medicare, with the government noting that taking out cover could help some residents avoid certain additional fees.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng