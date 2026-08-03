Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill broke his silence after reports alleged he was arrested in Switzerland over tax evasion

Online reports linked Churchill to a company under investigation for agricultural importation and international trade operations

Churchill fired back at the claims on Instagram, addressing what he described as jealousy and the spread of false information

Olakunle Churchill, Nigerian businessman and ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, has publicly denied reports circulating online that he was arrested in Switzerland.

The reports alleged that Churchill was detained in the European country following a tax evasion investigation.

Olakunle Churchill speaks out amid viral tax-related arrest claims in Switzerland. Credit: @olakunlechruchill

Source: Instagram

According to the claims, an associate connected to him was being probed over a company involved in agricultural importation and international trade, with suggestions the firm had ties to Churchill Group of Companies.

Churchill addressed the reports directly on his Instagram page, dismissing them as fabricated and urging followers to disregard the stories entirely.

Churchill Calls Out Spread of False Information

The businessman took aim at what he described as a culture of negativity and jealousy among Nigerians, saying misinformation had been weaponised against him.

He also defended his long-standing decision to keep his personal and business affairs out of the public eye, clarifying that choosing privacy does not imply wrongdoing.

"Over the years, I have chosen to keep many aspects of my personal and business life private. That choice should never be mistaken for having something to hide," he wrote.

Churchill was unequivocal about his legal standing:

"For the avoidance of doubt, I have no police case, no court case, and no criminal matter whatsoever. Any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false and should be treated as such."

He closed his statement on a reflective note, saying his energy remains fixed on building businesses and supporting meaningful causes rather than engaging with rumours.

Read Olakunle Churchill's Instagram post below:

Fans React to Churchill's Statement

Followers and social media users weighed in after the post went up:

@ayeesha1709 wrote:

"The headline itself should tell any serious minded person the media outlet is very unserious and highly illiterate...what is tax invasion? Invaded by tax? I know tax evasion"

@hadiiempire commented:

"Don't mind them ooo! Let them keep saying while you keep rising."

@xxolanubi shared:

"One thing I've learned is that being a private person should never be confused with being involved in anything illegal. Some people naturally choose to keep their personal lives, businesses, and finances away from public attention. That is a personal choice, and everyone is entitled to a level of privacy. ….. long live the KING ❤️"

@miz_kharis reacted:

"Bloggers are in love with you at this point 😂"

@tokadboss said:

"You went as far as asking a lawyer to write over blogs I've never even heard of. In fact, you're the one bringing this news to me. Why waste your time? You can't stop people from talking nonsense. Just let them keep talking, your success is unstoppable Kunle."

@ogheneyole_jolly added:

"Na dat shocking news go kpai dem 😞 very anyhow blogs"

Olakunle Churchill’s response to alleged Switzerland arrest gets people talking. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng