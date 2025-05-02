A Nigerian lady, Anu Ajose, criticises VeryDarkMan for allowing his mother to depend on monthly salary instead of establishing a business for her

An Instagram user, Anu Ajose, has stirred massive reactions online after releasing a video where she called out controversial activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, for his recent claims against GTBank regarding his mother's salary.

VDM had earlier taken to social media to accuse the bank of allegedly deducting his mother’s salary unlawfully.

The outspoken internet figure said he was ready to challenge the bank on her behalf.

However, the lady, who appeared shocked by the entire episode, questioned why a man of VDM’s influence still had a mother relying on a monthly paycheck.

In the Instagram video posted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, she said:

“I was scrolling and I saw VDM dragging a bank over his mother’s salary. I had to pause. Wait, VDM's mum still collects salary? Is she a government worker or what?”

She insisted that the only justifiable reason for his mother to still be earning a salary is if she’s a government worker awaiting retirement or pension. Anything else, according to her, is unacceptable.

"VDM, why your mama dey hustle" - Lady

Visibly agitated, the lady slammed VDM for allegedly failing to set up a sustainable means of livelihood for his mother despite his growing online fame, influence, and supposed financial capability.

“You dey give people money for online giveaway to chase clout, but your mama still dey check app like say she dey wait miracle alert. You no try,” she said.

“If you really dey take care of your mama, that salary no go even move her. She no go dey press phone every end of the month dey monitor bank app. That na sign say things never balance.”

She didn't stop there. The woman labelled his public outburst against GTBank as a misplaced priority and went as far as saying, "

I spit for your face, VDM."

“If your mama dey still wake up go work everyday and it’s not for pension, then shame on you. You get mouth to dey drag bank? Go establish your mama first.”

See the video here:

“He never develop him mama” – Netizens react

Nigerians have been divided over the viral video. While some applauded the woman for speaking the truth, others said she went too far:

@wizzy.wizzo_nc wrote:

"I wish she listened well. VDM said his mum loves teaching kids. It’s not always about money."

@timelineofagemini said:

"See person wey dey go China to help youth. Minister for youth and development wey never develop him mama. Weldone, sir!"

@francasown commented:

"This woman finish VDM and him mama o. Ratel Army, una dey where?"

@rymstyle_clothline stated:

"If he establish his mama, una go talk say na NGO money he use. He no establish her, una still dey complain. Na wa!"

@beckyloliaunusua said:

"Every good deeone here shalom."

@chiomahmomah wrote:

"Truth be told, your first success should be at home. Take care of mama before dragging brands."

@african_tigress stated:

"I no support insult, but that mama pressing app every month… e weak me. VDM do better."

@lewroco commented:

"Mi tink if man no fit lift him people, him no ready to lead others. Bless up."

VDM arrested in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported about the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday at the premises of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in Area 3, Abuja, by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The news of his arrest immediately drew reactions from Nigerians.

