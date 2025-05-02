Nigerian social media critic, Vincent Martins Otse, has acted in his capacity to look into his mother’s case with the bank

Nigerian social media activist Vincent Martins Otse shared a video where he went with his mother to the bank.

According to the post, as well as the caption included, the online critic’s mother has been experiencing some debits from her bank account.

VDM helps mum investigate her bank account. Credit: @verydarkman

As per VDM, the debits began earlier this year and have happened several times. He also attached screenshots to back up his claim.

As they waited for the bank to rectify the issue, to no avail, he decided to storm the said bank with his mother to find out what has been going on.

In his post, VDM stated

"Myself and my mom just arrived @gtbank to get an explanation for the constant debit from her account from gt bank in the name of loan repayments that she never took,in this year alone see the amount of time she has been debited with different amounts.

"We have requested her bank statements so we know when they debiting started so far in this year alone there have been more than 7 debits on loan repayments,GT BANK STAFF ARE COOPERATING,hopefully we know why they keep doing this."

See the post here:

Reactions as VDM challenges bank over mum's account

Read some reactions below:

@S_SQUARE88 said:

"The most annoying thing about this dude is that we might not hear the end part of the story because I suspect someone close to her mum might have used the BVN to collect a loan from the application loan."

@Strmz4 said:

"So GTB want VDM wahala. They had better rentify it."

@abioprincess said:

"It could be PalmPay Loan meanwhile her gtb card could be linked to the PalmPay app. Hence PalmPay deducted it through gtb. I’ve experienced something like this before sha!"

@oFFICIALMUFASA5 said:

"If any bank go commot my money because of loan 🗡️."

Fans react as VDM calls out bank over debit on his mum's account. Credit: @verydarkblackman

@weird_cypher03 said:

"How's this possible sef. Bank, nawa oo."

@SanniEdit said:

"This is not Good at all."

Source: Legit.ng