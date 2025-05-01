Verydarkman has called out a Nigerian bank after his mother's salary was allegedly deducted for owing a loan

According to the social media critic, the bank claimed someone used his mother's NIN to collect a loan

Verydarkman, in a video, has sent a message to the bank as he plans to pay them a visit with his mother

Popular social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has come for a Nigerian bank following his mother's alleged experience.

Verydarkman, in a video he shared on Thursday, May 1, alleged that the bank has been deducting his mother's salary from the beginning of the year, with claims that someone used her NIN (National Identification Number) to collect a loan.

The social media critic, who also shared a voice note from his sister to back his claim against the bank, said his mother doesn't know who took the loan with her NIN.

VDM, who queried the bank for not doing verification before granting the loan, made appeal for the account to be fixed and the money be refunded.

The social media critic, who said he would be visiting the bank's branch with his mother, also demanded that the identity of the individual who received a loan with his mother's NIN should be made known.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, VDM said,

"If GT-BANK can do this to my mother then they are doing it to a lot of Nigerians,how can you say someone used my mother’s NIN to collect loan?like how? Where is your customer security? Which account did you credit when you approved the loan @gtbank."

The video of VDM calling out a bank for allegedly deducting his mother's salary over loan taken by another individual is below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM sent a message to Obi Cubana after the EFCC arrested E-Money for abuse of the naira.

Reactions as VDM calls out bank

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed VDM's video as some netizens shared their experience. Read the comments below:

tobbie_seifawa said:

"Oboy people get mind o."

Strmz4 reacted:

"So GTB want VDM wahala They had better rentify it."

abioprincess reacted:

"It could be PalmPay Loan meanwhile her gtb card could be linked to the PalmPay app Hence PalmPay deducted it through gtb I’ve experienced something like this before sha."

OFFICIALMUFASA5 commented:

"If any bank go commot my money because of loan."

weird_cypher03 wrote:

"How's this possible sef Bank, nawa oo."

VDM responds to critics of his outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM responded to the criticism he faced over what he wore to the 2025 Headies award.

He disclosed that he doesn't wear clothes but singlets and added that recently bought the expensive lace material he wore to the Headies.

Verydarkman noted that the purpose of going for the ceremony was because he was part of the people, who clamoured Headies' return to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng