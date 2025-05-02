Nigerian singer Burna Boy made the frontline of blogs after his expensive cybertruck was spotted on the streets

A video went viral online showing the musician’s Tesla truck packed with food times for less privileged

Fans and netizens who came across had conflicting views about Burna using his exquisite ride as a delivery van

Nigerian singer Burna Boy got netizens talking recent after a video of his Tesla cyber truck surfaced online.

legit.ng earlier reported that the artist bought a cyber truck for one of his closet friends, King Manny.

Burna Boy’s Telsa truck ignites debate online. Credit: @burnboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of the exquisite automobile, the singer threw some hot shades at his rivals.

According to the Burna, some people were filled with 'cho cho cho'. He added that the person or people he was referring to said they were buying a cyber truck, but no one has seen it.

In one of the videos making the rounds online, the interior and picture of the cyber truck was displayed.

The seats were wrapped in nylon to show that the truck was brand new.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut revealed that the truck worth $165,000, approximately 🟰 ₦280,500,000.

Burna Boy’s cybertruck trends

A video popped up online showing the Afrobeats star’s team packing bags of rice int to the lavish ride.

Reports claimed that the food items was for street delivery among less privileges.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of Burna Boy’s cybertruck

Many pointed out that the colourful ride had the structure of a truck and was used as a delivery van abroad. Some highlighted that Burna Boy was wealthy enough to use his truck for randoms.

See their reactions below:

kipmyvibe said:

"Na why e be truck, na for pick up."

tell_a_talenow wrote:

"If he likes , he can use it to pack stone ! Na hin business ! DJ play me offa me !!!."

iscutebutterfuly said:

"ODG for a reason ❤️."

notjust_kb wrote:

"Don’t forget regular cyber truck too dey ooo😂😂 and besides no be say them buy am for am?? How he wan take know the value 😂😂."

nwaafor2025 said:

"People who own and fly their own planes in America go do wetin then?😂😂😂😂😂 or Elon Musk wey get am go do wetin? Did they even finish the payment for the said truck?😂 ndi àrà united."

com_fortlady wrote:

"E reach burna boy turn una said that is what truck is use for😂😂😂😂may God have mercy on you all."

bella_ammy said:

"They use it to pack firewood 🪵 here in America 🇺🇸 🤷🏾‍♀️."

st.eve_and_white_skincare said:

"Something wey I dey use pack fufu for oyingbo market mtchew 😂😂😂."

bigkm44 wrote:

"This is just regular! Must we always see things like this as a flex? 🚶‍➡️."

iam_jhoi said:

"What should he have used???😂😂😂 make him go hire hilux 😂😂😂😂."

stanley_p_cars_ said:

"Cyber na pickup 🛻 naa 😂. I deh used my own pack cassava for villlage 😏."

A view of Burna Boy’s Telsa truck on the streets of Lagos. Credit: @djyoungjozzy

Source: Instagram

Ruger, siblings buy car for father

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and his siblings made December a memorable month for their father.

They were seen presenting a brand-new SUV to the elderly man to appreciate him as a token of love.

The elderly man's reaction trended after seeing the new car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng