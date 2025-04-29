Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, congratulates rapper Odumodublvck on winning the 2025 Headies Next Rated Award

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbbu, also known as Obi Cubana, has melted hearts online with his heartfelt congratulatory message to rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodublvck.

The rapper known for his hardcore flow and rich English pidgin language rhyme clinched the Next Rated award at the just-concluded 2025 Headies Awards.

The ceremony, which saw the gathering of music stars and big industry players. took place at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

In a touching post shared on his Instagram page, Obi Cubana, who recently was in the news over happenings in his household, expressed deep pride in the young artiste’s achievement, describing it as a moment that felt personal to him.

An elated Cubana wrote,

“The joy of a proud dad!!! This one is SO special to me! Congratulations Son Odumodu nwa m!!! @odumodublvck, winner 2025 Headies Next Rated!”

The billionaire nightlife entrepreneur, known for his support of young Nigerian talents, further described the win as a collective family victory, noting that Odumodublvck’s success was worth celebrating on a grand scale.

He added,

“Another one in the basket... this one is for the family!❤️ Ngwanu, ndi Next-of-kin let's vaib and make merry! Let the billing continue jare, no pity!! Thank you Jesus, God is the GREATEST!!!” he added.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana’s Message

The comment section of Cubana’s post was flooded with praise and excitement as fans and well-wishers shared in the joy of the rapper’s milestone. Their reactions are compiled below.

@princess_sommyzil said:

“Thanks for loving our Kala😍 We love you too sir!!!!🤩🤩”

@chinenye_luxury_collection1 wrote:

“This Odumodu own sweet me🙌”

@tommybomb_official commented:

“Well deserved actually. He was one of the artists that made me stand up from my seat to vibe when he was performing. Congratulations kala @odumodublvck 🏆”

@foluwadothis praised Cubana’s generosity:

“@obi_cubana realest man no bad vibe. Baba na you talk say make the billing continue. Bless the needy top boss.”

@danielemmanuel85 jokingly pleaded:

“I want to be your good and humble son too sir @obi_cubana ❤️”

@mr_hillzy wrote:

“Obi Cubana says let the billing continue, oya over to you 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥”

@ike_cubana added:

“Congratulations bro @odumodublvck .....Dad & son moment with Okpataozuora @obi_cubana”

Odumodu shares throwback video with Davido

Legit.ng meanwhile earlier reported that rapper Odumodu shared a throwback video of when singer, Davido, predicted his Headies win.

The elated rapper, shared the video on Monday, April 28, 2025 on his Instagram. He thanked the Aye crooner for his support over the years.

Fans were moved by the gesture as they praised Davido for always supporting budding artists.

