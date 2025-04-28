A lady on X, formerly Twitter, has gone viral over her comments about Davido's newly released album 5ive

The lady, while reacting to an update about Davido's album on Apple Music chart, taunted the singer with the death of his late son, Ifeanyi

The lady has since come under fire on social media, with some 30BG fans calling on Davido to take action

Mixed feelings have trailed the release of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido's fifth studio album, 5ive, with his fans and rival fanbase sharing diverse opinions.

Recently, a female social media user identified as Arike on X, formerly Twitter, made a comment about Davido's album while reacting to an update about it on Apple Music.

According to an update released on April 26, 2025, Davido's album fell to number 24(-5) on the Worldwide Apple Music Albums chart.

Reacting to the update, Arike shared a post which many netizens, especially Davido's fans, found insensitive, saying, “Album sinking in charts like his son sank in water.”

The social media user's tweet was a reference to the tragic death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in 2022.

Arike’s tweet which has since gone viral, gaining thousands of reactions on X as seen netizens calling for Davido to take action.

Below is Arike's viral tweet:

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido was among the celebrities who turned up at the 17th Headies Awards.

The DMW label boss won the Best Digital Artiste of the Year.

Reactions as lady taunts Davido

The controversial tweet referencing Davido’s son's tragic death has triggered reactions on social media.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

vera_ben_ said:

"Literally had goosebumps of shock reading what she wrote!."

b3rants_ reacted:

"Honestly you people have mind, why bring up a dead child?"

ms_juuls said:

"If hand touch this one now, they will start shouting justice for Arike."

davidjonesdavid reacted:

"I'm deeply troubled by the comment comparing Davido's album to his son's tragic passing. Such insensitivity highlights the need for compassion in our words. Davido's loss is a profound tragedy that deserves our support, not harsh judgment."

preshstagram said:

"Jesus Christ! This is ridiculous."

nolimitrechy reacted:

"She was right about the album but referencing the child is something I wouldn’t do with my real page."

itz_lavince said:

"Omo!! All because of this stanship whatever ? Arike or whatever you’re damaged."

ray_queeni said:

"The dr just summarized my feelings so well in that write up cos I have no words to express my disappointment in a human being. Like he said it is beyond a slip@of tongue."

OloriOfOloris said:

"Ontop of what??? You’re mad!"

mischinny reacted:

"When Davido take action now then go begin shout."

