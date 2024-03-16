American YouTube streamer Kai Cenat has revealed what he thinks about Nigerian jollof, noting that they are quite spicy

In a video, he noted that his spice level has not gotten there yet, though he feels the food is quite okay

Some people noted that the rice he was given was prepared by the Yorubas, who have been said to like much pepper in their food

Popular American YouTube streamer Kai Cenat has stated that Nigerian jollof rice is too spicy for him. That was why he didn't enjoy it that much.

He noted that his taste buds have not reached the level where he has to each such spicy meals. The celebrity is currently in Ghana having a good time after he spent some days in Nigeria.

Some netizens expressed their opinions after Kai spoke about Nigeria's jollof rice. According to some people, the streamer talks too much while others simply noted that it was the Yorubas who prepared the jollof with too much spice.

Check out the video of Kai's statement on Nigerian jollof rice being too spicy below:

Some social media users have reacted to Kai Cenat's opinion on Nigerian jollof. See some of the reactions below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"He tasted Ghana jollof with a very fine girl and he tasted Naija own with my guy Shanks. You do the calculations, which one suppose sweet pass?"

@don_chris_king:

"Na Yoruba Jollof rice dem give am. For food matter, dem be zero percent."

@_chrizdior:

"If he says Nigerian jollof is too spicy for him, it doesn’t mean the food was bad. Some people don’t just like spicy food and it’s obvious the chef didn’t know about it."

@bigg__sly_:

"Make this guy rest, he talks too much."

@jaytunezaj:

"Take his name Femi back."

@chief_enex:

"Kai na Yoruba jollof dem give my guy."

@de_banks1:

"Since he is saying the truth guys are saying he is talking too much. But if he were to be bashing Ghana u guys would have been laughing here and there."

@kreemz_is_the_real_deal:

"Femi Omo weray You didn’t talk about Ghana Gollof why?"

@sammy_kahlani:

"This guy nah mad man, follow his mouth at your risk."

@__reina_doll:

"Talkative."

Luxury cars welcome Kai to Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kai Cenat had received a grand welcome as he landed in Ghana from Nigeria.

Videos show Adowa dancers at the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport dancing, and a fleet of luxury cars parked outside awaiting his arrival.

The videos had gone viral on social media as many Ghanaians shared their excitement in the comments.

