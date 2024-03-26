American YouTuber and streamer Kai Cenat has kept to his promise to Makoko’s primary school

A recent report reaching Legit.ng alleged that the global internet sensation donated $2,800 for the project

Meanwhile, video and pictures went viral depicting that the construction had already begun

Popular American streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat has fulfilled his promise to refurbish the depleted school in the coastal area of Lagos state Makoko.

Recall that during his time in the commercial city, he visited the riverine settlement and was moved to improve the learning conditions of their children after seeing their impoverished classrooms.

Construction for school in Makoko begins following Kai Cenat's donation. Credit: @kaimafiaupdates, @lagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

A new report reaching Legit.ng alleged that Kai Cenat kept his word and contributed $2,800 to kick off the project.

Pictures and videos of the ongoing construction made the rounds online as @Kaimafiaupdates tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Two weeks ago, Kai Cenat came to one of the schools in Lagos and donated $2.8k for a new building, which equals 3.9 million Naira! Today, the construction has started!”

Legit.ng also reported earlier that Cenat enjoyed his stay in Nigeria, a development he showed in different videos he posted.

In one of his recordings, he was vibing to and dancing to the late Ayinde Barrister's hit song while he was in the washroom. Many of his Nigerian fans took to the comment section to react to the way he danced in the viral video.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Kai Cenat’s gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@iqkev:

"Wow, kai using his money for good."

@Mokavellian:

"Kai in his philanthropist bag ."

@narcissiszt:

"Only 2.8k to build a whole new school? Why don’t more people do this."

@panchita_ldea:

"That's a generous donation! The new building is on its way."

@antuane_b:

2.8k = 3.9 million? The math isn’t mathing."

@yothatsgeorge:

"And y’all skip school and violate the teacher. in school ."

Shank speaks on Kai Cenat coming to Nigeria

Nigerian comedian Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank, opened up about inviting his American colleague, Kai Cenat, to the country.

This sprang up after the amazing nightlife adventure Afrobeats star Davido had with the US streamer.

Recall that Kai Cenat had a culturally rich reception courtesy of the social media comic immediately after he landed in the country.

Source: Legit.ng