Juma Jux has shared a video from his live performance at the 17th Headies Award in Lagos, Nigeria

The Tanzanian singer's video gained reactions from many of his countrymen, including Diamond Platinumz

Juma Jux's performance video comes amid Chioma Goodhair's criticisms of Nigerian singers

Tanzanian singer and Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux, has shared a video from his performance at the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma, who had his second wedding with Priscilla in Nigeria a few days ago, not only bagged the Best East African Artist award at the Headies, but also warmed the hearts of many Nigerians with his performance.

Diamond Platnumz drops emojis in reactions to Juma Jux's Headies performance. Credit: diamondplatnumz/jumajux

Source: Instagram

He performed his hit songs 'God's Design' and 'Ololufe Mi', serenading the audience and viewers of the event.

The Tanzanian singer's performance was so highly rated that Chioma Goodhair criticised Nigerian artistes.

Legit.ng reported that Chioma compared Juma to Nigerian performers as she advised them to do better when singing at events by putting more effort, like the Tanzanian did.

"I find a lot of their performances lazy and lackluster. It lacks rehearsal & substance," she said.

Juma Jux shares video from his performance at the Headies. Credit: jumajux

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video showing how he moved from the backstage to the front of the audience to perform his trending song God Design, Juma Jux wrote in a caption,

"BIG LOVE NAIJA @the_headies the 17th edition."

The video Juma Jux shared from his performance at the Headies is below:

Diamond Platnumz, Tanzanians react to Juma's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many Tanzanians, including popular singer Diamond Platinumz, who dropped fire and bomb emojis, signifying that his colleague killed the stage performance at the Headies.

Read some of the comments from Tanzanians after it was translated into English below:

chrisgamatz said:

"For now Jux is the number one artist in Tanzania, you didn't want it then."

hawamussa17 reacted:

"Brother @juma_jux congratulations, If they bring another one, we will vote and take again, meaning it will be a trap. my sister in law has come with her blessings, meaning I was voting until midnight then the fools say you have been promoted and they don't know how much JP LOVERS we fought, let us celebrate our victory in complete peace And God will continue to stand for you."

46_alfred said:

"Bongo artists when they go to form other people's countries they become very serious but when they are in Bongo they steal our entrances."

mz.fashoonista said:

"Jux the man of opportunity."

odessy991 said:

"Tanzanians have many good singers, but they are not given a chance. They are stuck to one person. You all free your mind and explore other musicians. In the end, people."

Diamond Platnumz gets matchmaking offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a hilarious moment at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's white wedding in Nigeria.

The video captured the officiating minister, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, trying to matchmake Diamond Platnumz with Priscilla's chief bridesmaid, asking if he was married.

The bridesmaid, however, turned down the offer while the audience laughed.

