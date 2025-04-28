Nigerian socialite Chioma Goodhair has drawn attention for the umpteenth time over her love for Priscy and Juma Jux

The public figure took to her Snapchat page to gush over Priscy’s husband, Juma Jux’s performance at Headies 2025

Chioma’s action got many Nigerians querying her and some asked if she was Juma Jux’s wife among other things

Nigerian socialite Chioma ‘Goodhair’ Ikokwu is back in the news over her relationship with new bride, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala and her husband, Juma Jux.

Just recently, Chioma, Priscy and Juma Jux attended the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos, and the socialite took to her Snapchat page to update Nigerians about the East African star’s performance.

Headies: Chioma Goodhair's reaction to Juma Jux's performance raises questions. Photos: @chiomagoodhair, @its.priscy

Juma Jux performed his hit songs, Ololufe Mi and God Design on stage at the 2025 Headies, and Chioma took to social media to gush over his performance. According to her, Juma Jux had the best performance of the night.

Chioma Goodhair went a step further to compare him to Nigerian performers as she advised them to do better when singing at events by putting more effort like Juma did.

In her words:

“I wish Nigerian performers would start putting more effort into their performances like Juma did. I find a lot of their performances lazy and lackluster. It lacks rehearsal & substance. And it's unfair considering the love their fans show. Don't get me wrong, not all of them are bad, the good ones are very very good but trust me the majority are terrible and have no business on stage.”

See Chioma Goodhair’s posts below:

Reactions as Chioma Goodhair praises Juma Jux’s Headies performance

Chioma Goodhair’s praise for Priscy’s husband, Juma Jux, over how he performed at the 17th Headies Awards was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some of them queried Chioma while others agreed with her words:

Hindscouture said:

“She’s right. Juma had the best performance yesterday 👏.”

Bieber_swity said:

“Flavour performance was lit as well 🔥.”

Omorewahairwig said:

“Are you the wife ? You berating your own people or are you just seeing them perform at headies? Or is it your first time of attending .. I don’t understand chichi agin.”

Agubuzorcollins said:

“Madam go and find yourself a Tanzanian husband and let us rest please.”

I_am_oyinsexy said:

“Aunty Chioma can you please shut up 🤫 juma this juma that Abeggi.”

Eky_gal8 said:

“lol but to be honest, Juma had the best performance for the night🙌.”

Dr_chidominica said:

“Come be like say na you Juma marry ooo because wetin be this simping now okay oo when Nigerians drag you then you’ll learn that too much of everything is not good lol.”

___cynn___n wrote:

“Bia chioma ajunwa rest, zukwanuike nwaa😂.”

Its_nelz said:

“so what’s so special about this performance 😏.”

Omoajala_ wrote:

“Abeg what’s so special about this una juma gan sef??? Na una go first marry someone from another country??? Because I don’t understand the obsession to extent of downgrading your own… oga ooo.”

Headies: Toyin Abraham defends Priscy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham spoke up on social media to defend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and new bride, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala.

During the Headies Awards, Priscy’s husband, Juma Jux, won the Best East African artist award. This caused a stir online with netizens claiming he only won because of his JP2025 wedding.

Shortly after, an X page claiming to be Priscy’s page posted a tweet to clapback at trolls coming after her husband and it went viral on social media.

