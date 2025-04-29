A video of singer Burna Boy saying what looks like words of prayer backstage before his recent US concert has gone viral

The Afrobeats star, dressed in all black, was seen deeply focused in a me-time moment before getting on stage

Social media users were surprised by the action and praised his humility and spiritual awareness despite his global success

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, is again making headlines, this time not for a record-breaking performance, but for a powerful moment of spirituality caught on camera before hitting the stage.

In a now-viral video making the rounds on social media, the Last Last crooner, who recently showed his dad affection in a post, was seen solemnly praying backstage at his recent concert in the United States.

A video of Burna Boy praying before going on stage is trending. Photos: @burnaboygram/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, Burna stood alongside a team member, bowed his head, and offered heartfelt words of prayer and thanksgiving just before stepping out to thrill thousands of fans.

Burna Boy, known for hits like Last Last, Gbona, and City Boys, has consistently sold out venues around the world and earned a reputation for electrifying live shows.

Burna boy stops performance midway

Despite his performance prowess, the singer has had his fair share of controversy while on stage.

During a concert in 2024, Burna as his also called by fans, stopped his performance mid way and told the fans their money has expired.

The incident captured in a video, the Last Last hitmaker was seen sitting on stage.

He then addressed the crowd with confidence, declaring that their “money had expired” and they were now enjoying "extra time"—a metaphor that caught fans off guard and sparked thunderous cheers.

Burna Boy said,

“Raise your hands if you want to enjoy the extra time."

And without hesitation, the fans obeyed, lifting their hands into the air as they waited for what came next.

See the video here:

‘You dey see why him dey burst stage?’ – Fans react

The video has sparked a wave of admiration online, with many fans applauding the singer for putting God first, even at the peak of his global fame. Others noted that the moment added depth to Burna’s public image, revealing a spiritual side not often seen in the limelight.

Here’s what fans had to say:

@baba_raymond said:

"Say what you want about Burna, but man knows Who’s in charge."

@phat_gurl_tami wrote:

"Burna Boy understands the spiritual side of music. Respect."

@kingsleyogbodo stated:

"You dey see why him stage performances dey always spiritual?"

@franklyn_ur said:

"Even the biggest stars get on their knees. No pride in God’s presence."

@oluwanishola__commented:

"This gave me chills. Grace is loud on his life."

@vibequeen_xoxo said:

"I love this. Real superstar with roots."

@chinedu_zeus stated:

"Prayer before performance is key. That’s why he no dey flop."

Throwback video of Burna Boy and Peruzzi in studio trends

A nostalgic video of singer, Burna Boy, and fellow artist Peruzzi has resurfaced online and stirred emotional reactions from fans.

The clip, originally shared by Peruzzi on his Snapchat page, showed both artistes vibing together during a recording session of Burna Boy’s hit single Pull Up.

In the video, Burna Boy and Peruzzi appeared to be in high spirits as they bounced to the rhythm in what looked like a creative studio space.

