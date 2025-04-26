Gospel singer Steve Crown has finally walked down the aisle with his lover, in a beautiful church wedding

A video from the ceremony surfaced online and fans couldn't have enough of the beautiful couple

The moment the singer was told to open his bride's veil trended, and it caught the attention of music lovers

Gospel singer Steve Crown has walked down the aisle with his beautiful fiancée, Ruth Thomas, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The singer had announced his engagement to Miss Thomas and shared some pre-wedding pictures, and also announced his wedding date a few weeks ago.

Fans react to video from gospel singer Steve Crown's wedding to wife. Photo credit@steve_crown_official/@neonadjo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by his colleague, Neon Adejo, who also got married a few months ago, Crown was seen with hie bride at the altar.

Steven Crown was instructed by the Patsdor in charge of his wedding ceremony to lift the veil from the bride's face.

Steve Crown becomes dramatic

In the recording, the Hosanna crooner became very dramatic while lifting the veil from his bride's face.

A few of his friends in the congregation were heard encouraging him to do it. He first went backward and touched the veil as if he was going to open it.

He rolled the veil covering his wife's face up and smiled. The music star also clapped his hands and looked down when the preacher asked if the person under the veil was his wife.

Steve Crown smiled and pointed to his wife and stated that she was the one.

Steve Crown weds lover in lavish ceremony, video emerges. Photo credit@steve_crown_official

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer who recently got married

Recall that some other gospel singers got married in the last few months.

The likes of Tope Alabi's daughter, Ayokunmi, recently wedded in a beautiful ceremony.

Also, Peterson Okopi married Prudent Gabriel in a flamboyant ceremony a few months ago while Theophilus Sunday and Moses Bliss wedded in 2024 and videos of their lavish ceremonies trended for a few weeks online.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Steve Crown's video

Netizens reacted after seeing how Steve Crown behaved during his wedding in church. Here are some comments below:

@zipporah_gideon shared:

"Congratulations sir… you’ve won for life ."

@celestinashitnaan commented:

"Omo no be small thing oo. Congratulations Sir, your new home is blessed

@blessingotumbari reacted:

"This is so sweet. Congratulations beautiful couple."

@joy.ekele said:

"Lift it, congratulations sir. your home is a blessing."

@ameh1131 commented:

"Wow so sweet. See how I am blushing as if I am the oen getting married."

Pictures from Theophilus Sunday's wedding surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that photos from the wedding ceremony of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican wife, Ashlee White, had warmed the hearts of his fans online.

The music star had gotten married in a hush hush ceremony, however, happenstances from the ceremony made it online.

In one of the images, the newly married couple were seen in a loved-up position as they smiled at each other. Fans were excited seeing the post, they congratulated the singer and wished him well in their marital journey.

Source: Legit.ng