Nigerian singer Peruzzi is making headlines over his recent post about Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy

Peruzzi shared an old video of himself making music with Burna Boy in a studio and admitted that he misses those days

Peruzzi’s post stirred reactions from Nigerians over his affiliation with Davido who is not on great terms with Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Okoh, aka Peruzzi, has admitted that he misses working with Burna Boy.

Just recently, Peruzzi, who is one of Davido’s 30bg crew members, took to his Snapchat page to share a throwback video of himself with the Grammy-winning musician, Burna.

In the old video, Peruzzi was seen with Burna Boy as they vibed to the Grammy-winner’s Pull Up track in what appeared to be a studio as they worked on the song together.

Nigerians react as Peruzzi admits he misses working with Burna Boy. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes, @burnaboygram

The 30bg crew member then accompanied the video with a caption explaining how much he missed those times when he worked with Burna Boy. He wrote:

“Personally, I miss the good old days, love and happiness for days, you know.”

Reactions as Peruzzi speaks of missing working with Burna Boy

The throwback video of Peruzzi working with Burna Boy and how he missed their good old days became a trending topic on social media after it went viral. Some netizens used that opportunity to speak on his relationship with Davido:

Nigerians react as Davido's associate Peruzzi admits he misses working with Burna Boy. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes, @davido

Rae said Davido used Peruzzi’s glory:

Sosa praised Peruzzi for not trying to inherit the beef between Davido and Burna Boy:

This tweep called Peruzzi’s post an eye service because he never expected Burna Boy to become as big as he is:

Igwe_micky said:

“Fun facts: davido too milked @peruzzi_vibes, @iammayorkun and so many young talents to get the top with "we rise by lifting others illusion 😂 😂.. now all davido ex boys be like upcoming where them fireboy, oxlade, rema, buju, asake, ruger etc dey. SIGH 😞”

Onoski_pato wrote:

“Na pride and we Nigeria fans spoil all our musical good relationship.”

Iamkingdinero1 said:

“The amount of good songs and collabo many toXIc fans don make us lose all in the name of stanship ehh.”

Deribb said:

“Music is meant to be create by group of people, you can’t do it alone.”

Ijeomaross said:

“Eyes are being opened 😂.”

Clarinetmanofficial said:

“Na only pocolee no dey inherit anybody beef😂.”

Adeyinkapraiz said:

“Peruzzi suppose don go pass this but what do I know.”

Naija_flow wrote:

“If you get issues with oga no mean say you get issues with me.”

Merrill.luis01 said:

“Burna no dey miss❤️ he’s the real musician those other ones just dey make noise online with their quack albums 😂Peruzzi is one of the best 👏but grace never really speaks for him.”

Ayojide_ said:

“No allow your circle inherit your personal beef and don’t also inherit others beef yourself. It only lead to limitations and regrets.”

Mr_enable007 said:

“Blind loyalty na him cause the divide.”

Relax0311 said:

“Davido no go fit unfollow this one because na him song writer,pant washer 😂.”

Peruzzi and Burna Boy at the club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Burna Boy and Peruzzi were spotted at the same club where they went to have fun.

In a video making the rounds online, Burna Boy and Peruzzi were seen hugging and shaking hands when they met in a club.

Fans didn't expect it because of the relationship that exists between Peruzzi and Davido.

