A video has captured what Burna Boy told some concert-goers while performing during one of his shows

In the clip sighted online, the singer stopped performing mid-way and sat on the stage to address the crowd

He told them that their money had expired and that they were enjoying extra time, the singer also told them what to do

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, surprised the crowed that attended his concert while on stage.

The music star, who was taunted by his colleagues, paused his show at a point and sat to address the crowd.

Fans react to Burna Boy's utterance during show. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

While speaking, he told the crowd that their money had expired and that they were enjoying extra time.

Burna Boy tells crowd what to do

In the recording, the Last Last crooner told the concert-goers to raise their hands up if they wanted to enjoy the extra time.

His fans screamed when he spoke about extra time, and they all obeyed the music star, who was defamed by Speed Darlington.

They all raised their hands in the air and were waiting for the next instruction.

See the video here:

What fans said about Burna Boy's utterance

Netizens reacted to the video where Burna Boy addressed his fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@unrul_ysonice:

"When he hard big Wiz was paid $11million."

@postpaid12:

"Odugwu no be nickname."

@batulihumble:

"This Egbon too dey play."

@boardman_1:

"Our artistes know their worth. So proud of Wizzy, Burna & Davido. God bless Nigeria."

@tonycret7:

"Burna release Akpi E get why."

@iamscottbangz:

"Burna Boy I to love this guy."

@stardomgys:

"You can’t just hate Burna Boy is live performance Dey always be like movie."

@_laniyiofficial:

"Terrific entertainer."

@suceeboy_dlb:

"For d love him give ina extra time."

@ghost_iyke:

"I don care who your fave is, This guy right here is the king."

@ayam_palesh:

"Burna Boy is so lovely maaaahn."

Chloe Bailey speaks about her love life

Legit.ng had reported that the American speaker had made a cryptic video amid rumours that she was in a relationship with Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The two had been sighted together at different places, and she was seen wearing Burna Boy's chain at an event.

During an Instagram Live session, she spoke about her love life and how men were after her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng