Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck claims Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is better than Lionel Messi at 17

Yamal was incredible with two crucial assists as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday

At just 17, Yamal has already won La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona’s latest wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, has drawn wild praise following his electrifying display against Real Madrid, and Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck is leading the fanfare.

After watching Yamal inspire Barcelona to a thrilling 3-2 Copa del Rey final victory, Odumodublvck boldly declared the 17-year-old “better than Lionel Messi” at the same age.

Yamal’s brilliance shines in Copa del Rey final

The Copa del Rey final saw Yamal put on a masterclass as the teenage wonder assisted Pedri’s opening goal and later set up Ferran Torres' equaliser to send the game into extra time.

His creativity, confidence, and maturity beyond his years left fans and pundits alike astonished.

Jules Kounde eventually sealed the dramatic win with a late thunderous strike, but Yamal’s performance was the talk of the night.

Having now lifted the La Liga title, Supercopa de Espana, and Copa del Rey at just 17, Yamal’s meteoric rise has been undeniable.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value has already soared to €190 million, a testament to his growing global stature.

Odumodublvck’s bold Messi comparison

In the aftermath of the El Clasico triumph, Odumodublvck made headlines of his own.

Taking to social media app X (formerly Twitter), the Nigerian rapper star stated:

“YAMAL IS BETTER THAN LIONEL MESSI. NA ME KALA TALK AM. AT 17, MESSI WAS NOT TOUCHING THESE LEVELS. I SAW HIM LIVE. YOU CANNOT WHINE ME.”

Odumodublvck’s remarks stirred plenty of debate online as comparing achievements, there’s some merit because Yamal has already won multiple trophies for Barcelona, while Messi at 17 had not yet secured a major title and was still finding his footing in the first team.

Moreover, Yamal has already featured for Spain’s senior national team, leading them at the Euros, while Messi debuted for Argentina only at 18.

A future bright with promise

While some may argue that comparisons with Messi, arguably the greatest footballer ever, are premature, there is no denying that Yamal is rewriting the rules of what’s possible for a teenager at Barcelona.

With the Catalans chasing a historic treble this season, Yamal’s legend could continue to grow at a frightening pace.

Whether Odumodublvck’s bold claim stands the test of time or not, one thing is clear: the world is watching, and Lamine Yamal is only just getting started.

Referee’s report seals Barcelona’s win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that centre referee Bengoetxea ended up showing three Real Madrid players red cards on account of their conduct in the closing stages of the fixture.

In his report, the official confirmed that Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and England international Jude Bellingham were also red-carded.

On his path, Rudiger could face a lengthy suspension following his behaviour shortly after Kounde gave Barcelona the lead in the closing stages. The German international was sent off for throwing an object from the sidelines towards the referee as he continued to display aggressive behaviour.

