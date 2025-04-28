Rapper Odumodublvck shared a throwback video of Davido prophesying his win for the Next Rated award at The Headies

Odumodublvck triumphed in the highly-contested Next Rated category, beating Shallipoppi, Qing Madi, and Nasboi

The rapper’s win was even more special as Davido, who had previously predicted his victory, presented him with the award

In an emotional turn of events, Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, known professionally as Odumodu Blvck, has gone viral after posting an old video of David Adeleke, also known as Davido, predicting his win for the prestigious Next Rated award at the 17th Headies Awards.

Odumodu, who emerged as the winner of the highly coveted Next Rated award, surpassed other talented nominees, including Shallipoppi, Qing Madi, and Nasboi.

The award, presented to an artist considered to have the most potential in the Nigerian music scene, is a milestone that signifies a huge leap in Odumodublvck's career.

In a heartwarming twist of fate, the Aye crooner himself was the one to present Odumodublvck with the award plaque, making the moment even more special.

But the rapper’s celebration didn’t end there—he shared a throwback video on his Instagram page that has left fans in awe.

The video, which dates back to May 2023, captured a candid moment between the two stars during a video call. In the video, Davido confidently tells Odumodublvck:

"I am proud of you mehn. That Next Rated, na you go collect am."

Odumodublvck, clearly overwhelmed by the support, responded with a heartfelt “amen.”

Odumodublvck, in his caption, wrote:

"THANK YOU JESUS. THANK YOU @the_headies 🙏🏿❤️ VIDEO EXTRACT (14/05/2023) THE PROPHECY. ❤️"

Fans react to Odumodu's video

This heartfelt expression of gratitude resonated with many fans who saw it as a beautiful testament to faith, hard work, and unwavering support.

Fans have since flooded Odumodublvck’s page, praising his journey and applauding Davido for always supporting younger artistes. Below are some of the heartfelt reactions:

Odumodublvck was grateful for how far he has come in his career. Photo: @odumodublvck/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Odumodu creates scene at the Headies award

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that the rapper Odumodu created a scene at the Headies ceremony held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The rapper pulled a scene that many fans have likened to that of American rapper Kanye West.

During the ceremony, Odumodu Blvck took the stage alongside his mother and over 11 of his team members.

After receiving his plaque, the rapper decided to give an acceptance speech, but he was cut short by the event’s organisers. He stood his ground and achieved his aim.

