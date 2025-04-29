Sophia Momodu has shared a video and pictures showing her lovely outfit to the recently concluded Headies Awards in Lagos

A short clip also captured Sophia Momodu with Annie Idibia backstage at the 17th Headies Awards as they exchanged pleasantries

However, Sophia Momodu's presence and outfit at the Headies, where Davido was also in attendance, have stirred comments from netizens

Sophia Momodu, a socialite and babymama to music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has left many talking over her appearance and stunning outfit to the 2025 Headies Awards in Lagos on Sunday, April 26.

Davido's baby mama was one of the prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment industry, who stormed the 2025 Headies Awards in style.

A video circulating on social media showed Sophia with Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, who also made headlines over her self-introduction at the Headies.

In the short clip, Sophia and Annie, donning exquisite outfits, engaged in a lighthearted conversation at the event.

After the Headies, Sophia returned to social media to show different views of her attire to the Headies as she wrote in a caption:

"Being underestimated is a golden gift. Never try to convince.. simply execute. 💝 #Headies2025."

The video of Sophia Momodu and Annie at the Headies is below:

Below are the pictures of Sophia Momodu's outfit to the Headies:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends the Headies

While many of Sophia Momodu's fans and followers gushed about her beauty, some netizens shared adorable comments about her and Annie Macaulay.

Others, however, chose to link Sophia's presence to Davido, who attended the Headies, where he bagged the Best Digital Artiste award.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

mom's love said:

"My beautiful people."

clauxy reacted:

"Annie enter house ooooo. leave all these social media hypes go and rebrand and win silently. social media can."

Mii said:

"Abeg enjoy urself Annie, ur sanity is our atmost priority."

bis_thonia said:

"Biggest Sophiaaaaa you handled the stage well last night."

ihsfashionandstyle reacted:

"Them go soon leave internet and limelight for u my woman my everything."

worldexpensivegrace commented:

"Me always viewing you but never commented, but I had to today because you forced me with your amazing performance at d headies…."

giffttedd said:

"We don't do artificial for here body been banging. We love you right back sophie."

theebomb_ said:

"This one is not edited hips oo Same body in pictures, same in real life."

lashesbynicole_brow_bar wrote:

"You will bloom like a flower if you take your time to water yourself."

imanirow said:

"The dress Sophia Momodu wore to the headies knowing Davido would be there You just know he was dying to talk to her."

Sophia Momodu recalls experience at JP2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu opened up on her experience at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's lavish wedding in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sophia praised the wedding ceremony, calling it the 'Wedding of the Year'.

The socialite also shared a picture of Juma and Priscilla as she gushed about them.

