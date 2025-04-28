Celebration is on the way for Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi's 30th birthday celebration

Davido's aide and logistics manager, Isreal DMW, recently shared his plans for Chioma's birthday while posting clips from the recently concluded Headies

Isreal DMW's post about Davido's wife has seen fans and well-wishers penning messages to Chioma, who is yet to return online

Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido, will mark her 30th birthday on April 30, and a recent update noted that plans to celebrate it were ongoing.

On Monday, April 28, Davido's aide and logistics manager, Isreal DMW, reminded fans and supporters about his boss' wife's birthday.

Isreal DMW leaves Nigeria for Atlanta ahead of Chioma Adeleke's 30th birthday. Credit: isrealdmw/teamchivido

Isreal further hinted that there will be a celebration in Atlanta, America, disclosing he was about to leave Nigeria for the US, with his location at the time of this report showing the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

"Try dey quarrel sometimes. People get tins for mind to tell you, especially your close friends. Atlanta, America 🇺🇸 in a biit. Madam Chioma Adeleke @30," Isreal DMW wrote in a caption.

Fans send wishes to Davido's wife Chioma ahead of her 30th birthday. Credit: davido

Davido's aide, who was also present at the 17th Headies Awards, shared videos from the event.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2024, Davido publicly declared his love for his wife, Chioma Rowland, on her 29th birthday, saying she was the best he had ever had.

Davido, known for not shying away from expressing his affection for his beloved wife, shared heartfelt words and a tender video capturing their love-filled moments.

The post Isreal DWM shared as he jets out to the US for Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke's 30th birthday is below:

Fans pen birthday message to Davido's Chioma

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages fans and well-wishers penned to Chioma Adeleke ahead of her big day. Others praised Isreal DMW for his loyalty to Davido. Read the comments below:

kaniwithgrace said:

"Happy birthday to chi in advance

blahkboii said:

"I want to take up a course on “loyalty “ sir and I choose you to be my lecturer!!"

oshogweoflagos said:

"Real, chioma is 30?.. time really really flies."

igbanda_1 commented:

"Guy your passport don get beta weight."

samuel_afebe said:

"U are really a brother,a friend to 001 God bless u @isrealdmw."

pweetyasorockdiva reacted:

"Omor slide 11, only Davido hand up, everybody dey shout. Nigerians really love him 001."

iam_specie01 said:

"Dey chop Oga money na God do am for you oo Juju."

jay_da445 reacted:

"Nah Israel go later kpai shalli with disturb."

xavi3rs_page wrote:

"Abeg dash me that Cap biko. As a Davido verified Fan, I suppose dey wear am in a stead Baba @isrealdmw."

Lady taunts Davido with his late son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on X identified as Arike used Ifeanyi's death to berate Davido's 5ive album.

The lady made an insensitive comment while reacting to an update about Davido's album on a music chart.

Fans, in reaction, called on the DMW label boss to take action against the lady.

