Nigerian actress Annie Idibia had the internet on standstill as she opened up on her new plans as a single mother

Recall that the movie star and her former husband 2baba have reportedly finalised their divorce processes

During the 17th Headies award, the mum of two told BBC pidgin about the new projects she was working on, and how far she has gone

Actress and model Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has discussed her next plans amid the demise of her marriage.

Recall that the Nollywood star and her superstar partner, Innocent Idibia, best known as 2baba, have reportedly finalised their divorce as the man takes on a new wife.

Annie Idibia reveals she is working on a TV station. Credit: @annieidibia, @officiala2baba

Source: Instagram

The movie star spoke with BBC Pidgin on Sunday night at the 17th edition of The Headies Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a viral video, the mum of two revealed that she was working on her online TV station and already has a couple of TV series featuring her two beautiful daughters.

Annie Idibia's revelation at the Headies award trends. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie further spoke about her daughters being her backbone and how they were all excelling in their studies to make her proud.

Watch the video below:

Annie Idibia’s revelation spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

edy_yong said:

"Her macaulay surname came back like it never left❤️."

angelinaprettylady said:

"Na the way to go jare! No be to carry man for head like say persin no get life before!! I like this new generation of strong women! Queen May set the bar! We mooooooove."

iamabigerman wrote:

"Anni came back like she never left. Now, that's exactly how to come back and spite for their face, Puua.🙌🏼👏🏽🔥❤️❤️❤️."

miss_natural1 wrote:

"She’s strongly to speak pidgin😂 love you Annie❤️."

mothercharity_official wrote:

"She should stop taking those stuff so she can be more ❤️❤️❤️."

officialugeed wrote:

"Sending her love. I hope she takes time off to heal completely and i wish Tuface well. Everyone deserves to be happy, regardless."

daily_dish001 said:

"Which one everybody for comment section Dey say stay away from Drugs na una she Dey send go buy the drugs Abi na una papa Dey go buy am for her..??? You only know this people online they show you what they want to show you stop talking BS about people u know nothing about jesssss 😒 low life’s."

bukatken said:

"Stop talking mkpuru mmiri 💊💉 if u like take my advice if you like continue na your body go hear am."

_thegodman_ wrote:

"See teeth. She needs time off to really recuperate. Seems she's in a hurry to prove to the world she's fine rather than actually making sure she fine."

elvisoretuscanini said:

"All your teeth are dark. Stop smoking. Stop right now. You are a pretty woman."

original_african_226622 said:

"Annie is not ok at all and she has been on something very strong, weed, alcohol and more..This is the time for her to get herself into a Rehab center for a proper recovery. She is forcing it and it will only backlash if she doesn't take it easy.She needs an urgent help now."

ajebo_mayor wrote:

"But seriously Annie is on Substance..... Is showing clearly on her."

Annie breaks silence after 2Baba's traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress returned online shortly after 2Baba and Natasha's wedding in Benue.

Annie shared a clip from a video session on her Instastory, with Ayra Starr's Rush playing in the background.

Some of her fans in reactions continue to drum support for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng