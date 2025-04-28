Socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, was allegedly denied entry into the Headies Awards ceremony held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos

A viral video showed Cubana Chiefpriest engaged in a conversation with security officials at the entrance after reportedly being stopped from accessing the event venue

The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating whether public figures should be exempted from strict event protocols or treated like every other guest

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards, one of Nigeria’s biggest music award ceremonies, witnessed an unexpected drama involving popular celebrity and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, attracted top music stars, entertainment industry figures, and dignitaries.

However, a surprising twist occurred when the hotellier turned singer, known for his larger-than-life persona and support for Nigerian artists, was allegedly denied entry into the main event hall.

A now-viral video circulating on social media platforms showed the moment CP as he is also fondly called was stopped by security personnel at the entrance.

In the clip, the businessman could be seen engaging in what appeared to be a conversation with security operatives, seemingly trying to gain access.

While the exact reason for the incident remains unconfirmed, unverified reports suggest that the issue may have been related to accreditation or invitation protocol.

Netizens react to Cubana Chief Priest’s Headies drama

Many Instagram users took to the comment section of the viral post to share their thoughts. While some found the incident hilarious, others stressed the importance of respecting event protocols, regardless of status.

loolarh wrote:

"But why dem bounce am na."

lepaciousjoy joked:

"That him weapon fashioned again am go soon set ring light 😂😂😂."

dr_chidominia added:

"Pascal no be every event Davido go you go gum body put! At least get an invite to avoid embarrassment! Make your Kenyan baby mama no see this video you dun give her content for one week straight 😂."

anita__chi defended the bouncers, saying:

"Bouncer simply followed instructions… allow only guest with invite no matter the status quo. Abi na so them the talk am status quo?"

merci_benson teased:

"He wan go collect award for one music wey he drop 😂😂😂."

prankhottiee_ humorously warned:

"That bouncer is playing with fire 🔥 you wan stop Davido bestie ke."

fab_deee commented:

"Pascal as you have rejected your sen, they will keep rejecting you everywhere you go 😂😂. Him don give him spiritual wife food today."

chidinma__ concluded:

"If Dem no invite you make you no go 😂😂😂😂😂."

Mohbad, Odumodu, others win big at 17th Headies Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zerry DL, Odumodu Blvck, Late Mohbad, Davido, Tems, and Rema, among others, were the notable winners at the 17th Headies Awards.

The catch of the night was when the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, won the Best Street-Hop Artist with his Ask About Me song.

The widow, Wunmi, alongside her son, Liam, and the late singer’s brother Adura, received the plaque on Mohbad’s behalf.

