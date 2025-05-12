Actress Eucharia Anunobi was one of the prominent figures in the movie industry who turned up for the 2025 AMVCA Awards

Unlike other Nollywood stars who caused buzz with their outfits at the AMVCA, Eucharia Anunobi chose to do things differently

The Nollywood actress' display at the AMVCA red carpet has since stirred reactions from Nigerians, especially the Christian community

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi graced the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025 in Lagos.

Eucharia, who was one of the veterans who showed up at the AMVCA Icons, also attended the awards night to celebrate her colleagues' successes in the past year.

However, unlike some of the celebrities who turned heads with their outfit to the event, Eucharaia chose to subtly promote her religion.

In a new viral video from the AMVCA red carpet session, Eucharia was seen proudly posing with her Bible amid cheers from onlookers.

A voice in the background could be heard pointing out the veteran actress' big bible.

The actress also disclosed she refused to follow the trend as she wrote in a caption of the video,

"Don't follow the trend, be the trailblazer trend, because following the normal trend will never make you extraordinary #steeze in god#never be caught ungodly."

The video of actress Eucharia Anunobi and her bible at the AMVCA red carpet is below:

Reactions as Eucharia Anunobi graces AMVCA

Many netizens in their reactions lauded the veteran actress for her outfit. Others, especially online users who are Christians, also shared their opinions about the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

winneromogwa reacted:

"The gospel of Our our Lord Jesus must be preached everywhere love it."

amakanwakaego1 commented:

"The word must be preached everywhere and everytime plus anywhere..."

sheddyoflagos said:

"Serving looks in a way that pleases God."

_gifty.gabriel commented:

"The most eloquent, The most fashionable, The most beautiful, The most elegant, The most charming. Mama Eucharia gave us her best back in her days in Nollywood."

dr_stangote_of_glasgow said:

"I am a believer of the Gospel too but this here is inappropriate. What is the need of carrying the Bible to AMVCA ?? For what exactly? Do they do Bible study there. Aunty UK, I no understand."

itarinice said:

"What does it mean now abeg mama rest too much of oversabi no good."

0yetolaaj wrote:

"This just told me all I need to know. Whether it's real or fake, using the Bible as a prop is not a good look for someone who claims she's an evangelist. Clout chaser."

okoli9279 said:

"Which bible? They play. Tongue full of God's words with heart as dark as charcoal."

_not.aplicable_ wrote:

"This woman been dey Act evil movies those days. There's something off about her Aura."

Eucharia Anunobi advises couples

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress advised couples going through storms in their marriages.

According to Eucharia, packing up the union was not the best decision. She advised that they should think things through and pray about it.

