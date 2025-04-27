Barcelona have won the 2025 Copa del Rey, defeating Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time in Seville on Saturday night, April 26

Defender Jules Kounde scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute, firing a shot past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

This victory comes just weeks after Arsenal knocked out Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 to win the 2024/25 Copa del Rey at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

The Catalans took the lead in the 28th minute through Pedri, as Real Madrid failed to find the back of the net in the first half.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a stunning free-kick and level the score for Los Blancos, per BBC.

In the 77th minute, Aurelien Tchouameni put Madrid ahead with a powerful header from Arda Güler’s corner. However, Ferran Torres equalised six minutes from time to force extra time.

Jules Kounde sealed the win in the 116th minute, earning Barcelona their first Copa del Rey title since their Lionel Messi-inspired triumph in 2021, per SportsNDTV.

Barcelona have secured their 32nd Spanish title and 101st official trophy in club history, marking their third win over Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season.

Flick's coaching record

Hansi Flick’s victory with Barcelona over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey has extended his perfect final record to seven wins from seven appearances.

According to ESPN, the German coach won the 2014 FIFA World Cup as an assistant, the 2020 UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, and the German Cup.

He has also claimed the Baden Cup four times, the Super Cup once, and the Bundesliga title twice.

Fans have reacted to Barcelona's victory against Real Madrid.

@Dieggo said:

"Real Madrid are not a team they’re a club formed with big names that’s all. A clueless 11 thrown to the pitch. Too much ego. It needs a huge clean up."

@lKriptoBluel wrote:

"El Clasico once again made our hearts race! Today, football was the true winner. A historic battle!"

@iam_igumira added:

"Real Madrid is so overrated"

@itsaboutthebaag posited:

"Brahim and the ref are man of the match".

@kvng__fuad said:

"If you didn’t watch this match tonight…. You can never see this kind of atmosphere again in football 😂😂😂….Wait first, Rudiger want to beat the referee?"

@Cool_Ustaz wrote:

"Thank you Kunde and Barcelona for saving us from noise pollution.😂🤌"

@mind_talkss added:

"No Trophy for Madrid this season they need to stay humble

"Congratulations to Barca".

@AlexOluoch_ posited:

"Barcelona has been robbed 3 clear penalties and they won it eventually.

"This is a clear indication that Real Madrid need to work on their player's attitude and character. It's a shame for a big club like R. Madrid on how they behave badly inside the pitch & even on the touchline

Madrid threatens to boycott Copa del Rey final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are reportedly considering boycotting the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona April 26, amidst tension with the designated centre referee for the match.

Madrid have repeatedly complained about the officiating in La Liga this season and on different occasions put pressure on the referee before their matches.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea spoke at a press conference earlier today, during which he was emotional while bemoaning the pressure from Real Madrid.

