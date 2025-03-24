Lamine Yamal and two of his teammates were spotted vibing to Skales' hit track 'Shake Body' after their victory over the Netherlands

Yamal was in action as Spain edged their opponents to book their ticket in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League

The trios flaunted their dance steps and did some moves in unison to the delight of fans on social media

Spanish internationals Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion were spotted celebrating their win over the Netherlands with a lively dance to Skales’ “Shake Body”.

It was a fight-to-finish on Sunday night, but Spain endured an intense penalty shoot-out victory over The Netherlands, which came after a 5-5 aggregate scoreline across two legs.

During the first leg in Rotterdam, La Roja opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute and then replicated that at the Mestalla.

Lamine Yamal and teammates vibe to Skale's 'Shake Body'. Photo: Diego Souto.

This time, Mikel Oyarzabal was brought down in the danger are then the forward stepped up to find the back of the net from the spot.

Although they took the lead into the break, the Netherlands restored parity in the 54th minute after Robin Le Normand was adjudged to have fouled Memphis Depay in the danger area.

The former Barcelona and Atletico striker stepped up and slotted home to make it 1-1.

Oyarzabal restored Spain's lead after great work in the build-up from Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Lamine Yamal and his teammates vibe to Shake Body by Skales. Photo: Aitor Alcalde.

The Dutch equalised again as defender Ian Maatsen fired past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon from inside the penalty area, Football Espana reports.

It extended into extra-time and Spain thought they had won it courtesy of a fine finish with Lamine Yamal.

For the third time, the Dutch found the back of the net after Xavi Simons netted a penalty to make it 3-3 in stoppage time.

Spain went on to win the tie 5-4 in the shoot-out as they took themselves into the semi.

After the match, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion were spotted vibing to 'Shake Body' by Nigerian singer Skales.

Reactions as Yamal and teammates vibe to Shake Body

Nigerian singer Skales took to his Instagram handle to share the footage and fans have taken to the comment section to react.

odehentony said:

"This jam actually needs a remix."

reyobimodede said:

"This song is Massive in Asia! UAE in particular. #Evergreen."

emmy_014 said:

"U nor go repost the one he use for ig story."

Yamal’s personal commitment to Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yamal’s decision to observe Ramadan is deeply personal and it was gathered that his grandmother Fatima, who is currently on a pilgrimage to Mecca, influenced the idea

The Barcelona star lives in a private flat and he chooses to break his fast with family at his uncle Abdul’s home, reinforcing his connection to tradition.

While fasting, Yamal has continued to deliver outstanding performances for Barcelona as his participation in Ramadan has not affected his output, which has already seen him register 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season.

