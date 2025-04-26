Barcelona have defeated their eternal rivals Real Madrid in the final of the 2025 Copa del Rey final in Seville

Pedri scored a brilliant first half goal to put Barcelona in the lead before Kylian Mbappe’s free kick equalised

The match dragged to the extra time and French defender Jules Kounde settled it with a 116th-minute goal

Barcelona have defeated archrivals Real Madrid to win the 2024/25 Copa del Rey trophy at the final played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Pedri opened the scoring in the first half with a brilliant goal, and Barcelona went into the half time ahead and it looked like they would tear Real Madrid apart once again.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to equalise in the 70th minute with a brilliant free kick, the first of his career. Aurelien Tchouameni headed home Arda Guler’s corner kick to make it 2-1.

Ferran Torres drew Barcelona level minutes later. Raphinha won a penalty that could have won it for Barca in the additional minutes, but it was chalked off by VAR and the game went into extra time.

French defender Jules Kounde won it for Hansi Flick’s side in the 116th minute for Barcelona’s first Copa del Rey title since the Lionel Messi-inspired win in 221.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Blaugrana won a record-extending 32 trophy, making them the most decorated club in the history of the competition.

