Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger faces a lengthy ban following his aggressive display in the closing minutes of the Copa del Rey final

The referee's official report confirmed that three Madrid stars were shown red cards for their behaviour during the encounter

Barcelona put up an impressive fight on the night as they defeated their arch-rivals to win the prestigious title

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is facing a possible lengthy ban after losing his cool with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea during the Copa del Rey final.

Los Blancos lost 3-2 to their bitter rivals, Barcelona, in a highly intense encounter at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Tensions were already escalating a day before the encounter, as referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears at a pre-match press conference, per The Guardian.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 to win the Copa del Rey final. Photo: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU.

Source: Getty Images

The match official was visibly overwhelmed by the intense pressure after he was criticised by Real Madrid TV.

Barcelona opened the scoring in the 28th minute courtesy of a fine strike by Pedri, but Kylian Mbappe restored parity for Real Madrid in the 70th.

Los Blancos then took the lead seven minutes later as Aurelien Tchouaméni struck to give his side the lead for the first time in the classic encounter.

With six minutes left on the watch, the Catalan giants levelled up as Ferran Torres struck to make it 2-2 as the fixture was dragged into extra time.

Jules Kounde eventually scored the winner for Barcelona, finding the back of the net in the 116th minute. The Catalan giants won the encounter 3-2.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea submits report

Center referee Bengoetxea ended up showing three Real Madrid players red cards on account of their conduct in the closing stages of the fixture, GiveMeSport reports..

In his report, the official confirmed that Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and England international Jude Bellingham were also red-carded.

On his path, Rudiger could face a lengthy suspension following his behaviour shortly after Kounde gave Barcelona the lead in the closing stages.

The German international was sent off for throwing an object from the sidelines towards the referee as he continued to display aggressive behaviour.

Vazquez was spotted protesting as he entered the field of play before he was also shown a red card.

After the game, Jude Bellingham was sent off for confronting the referee aggressively, needing teammates to restrain him.

Referee de Burgos Bengoetxea had shared the personal toll of the attacks from Real Madrid. He said:

"It’s heartbreaking when your child is taunted at school, called a thief’s son by other kids."

This controversy prompted Real Madrid to initially cancel pre-match media obligations, though they later competed in the final.

The Copa del Rey final degenerated following controversial decisions by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Photo: JOSEP LAGO.

Source: Getty Images

The Royal Spanish Football Federation will review the incidents and decide on sanctions, which could affect Real Madrid’s upcoming matches, including the El Clásico, which is scheduled for May 11.

Ancelotti refuses to criticise referee

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid manager Ancelotti refused to criticise the referee after the game.

The tactician stated that he was not fully aware of what transpired during the melee.

With key LaLiga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Barcelona ahead, the Real Madrid boss has emphasised the importance of regrouping quickly.

