Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in the 2025 Copa del Rey final, edging closer to a historic treble

Defender Jules Kounde’s 116th extra-time goal for the Catalans secured the victory after a 2-2 draw in regular time

Spanish international Lamine Yamal sent a message to Los Blancos following his standout performance

Jules Kounde scored in the dying minutes of extra time to give Barcelona a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, April 26, in Seville.

Barcelona are now aiming for a treble in the 2024/25 season, securing their first major trophy under Hansi Flick’s management.

Barcelona took the lead through Pedri in the first half, but Real Madrid responded with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni. Ferran Torres equalised in the 84th minute, sending the match into extra time, per RevSportz.

Lamine Yamal celebrates the victory during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal throws jab at Real Madrid

Spanish international Lamine Yamal is thrilled after Barcelona's victory at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night.

According to BarcaBlaugranes, the 17-year-old provided two assists in their 3-2 win over Real Madrid.

The Spain U19 player, who debuted a new haircut, boldly claimed that Los Blancos cannot beat the Catalans this year. He said:

“Talking to Ronald Araujo at the hotel I told him, if they score a goal against us, nothing happens. This year they can’t beat us, we’ve shown it, we’re very happy and Barca is alive.”

Lamine Yamal celebrating the victory during the Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Seville.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trial Yamal's speech

Lamine Yamal won the hearts of Barcelona fans with his comments in an interview following their victory over Real Madrid.

@Tipster_Blood wrote:

"Quick reminder…what Lamine Yamal is doing, Ansu Fati has done that before".

@sansaa60 said:

"This is the hardest match Barca have had to win all year not because Madrid played well , simple reason being ,the ref was so intimidated by Madrid , that he overlooked so many things."

@KwawAgyapong added:

"He has no respect for this Real Madrid team'"

@Cool_Ustaz posited:

"Even though I’m not a Barcelona fan, I can't ignore the confidence and strength they've shown this season. Yamal’s words are on point! Much respect to Barca, they’re unstoppable right now! 🔥"

@MCFCHonest said:

"Without doubt Lamine Yamal is the best young player in the world and top 7 best players in the world currently".

@nuradeeeen wrote:

"This kid at 17 has already won many trophies. The future is bright."

@CornelRadz added:

"Nah, this kid has too much mouth now".

Oliseh hails Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former head coach of the Super Eagles, Sunday Oliseh said he is “amazed” by the talents shown by Spain’s Lamine Yamal at the Euro 2024.

The Nigerian legend, who was part of FIFA’s technical experts for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, tipped the 16-year-old to one day win the world player of the year.

Several football fans shared their perceptions about which competition is the hardest to win among the Euros, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the Copa America.

