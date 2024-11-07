Obi Cubana went down memory lane as he recalled his late mum's 78th birthday on July 5, 2020, and shared the photos taken on that day

The pictures had his late mum, her children and in-laws, and her grandchildren, and they all looked good in their outfits

According to the billionaire businessman, everyone in the photos is alive and he shared how they have been faring so far

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has shared some throwback photos of his family and late mum.

Obi Cubana celebrates his family and shares throwback photos with his late mum. Image credit: @obi_cubana

The photos were taken on July 5, 2020, during COVID-19, and he noted that it was her 78th birthday. In addition to his late mum, his wife, three brothers and two sisters, and his in-laws were in the photos.

The business mogul's children, nephews, and nieces were also in the group photos. He revealed that everyone in the photos, except his late mum, is alive, healthy, and grown.

Obi Cubana added that the men and women in the photos are making impacts and ageing gracefully. His family is intact, and he is grateful to God Almighty for life, good health, growth, unity, family love, and a super bright future.

See Obi Cubana's family photoshoot below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's family photoshoot below

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Obi Cubana's family photos below:

@uchennannanna:

"My family my everything. Thank God for the unity and love."

@ikonwaompa:

"Sir please it’s ‘everyone else in these photos IS alive’ not ‘ARE’. Beautiful family, congratulations to you all."

@_elofunam:

"Whatever you do, take pictures. They keep memories alive."

@ceo.marah.apparel:

"I love the arrangement, mama and sons, mama and daughters, mama and daughters-in-law, mama and son's in-law and sons, mama and her daughter's in-law and daughters, mama every one with their partner's operation hold your portion from God, mama and the entire family including all grandchildren."

@bellsucshoyan:

"You are truly grateful man...You know how to count your blessings."

Obi Cubana speaks about his mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana granted an interview where he spoke about his late mum and her burial ceremony that lasted two weeks and shook the country.

During the conversation with Chude Jideonwo, the billionaire shared why he and his brothers went all out to celebrate their late mum's burial with so much fanfare and razzmatazz.

Obi Cubana also made a stirring revelation during the chat with Chude about his family and a generational curse they've been dealing with.

