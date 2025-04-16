A Nigerian lady who claimed to be part of Pretty Mike's bandage girls has shared an emotional background story

According to her, she joined the bandage team with her best friend in a desperate bid to raise money for house rent

While sharing her experience, the young lady lamented that living in Abuja is so overwhelming, especially for young girls

A Nigerian lady's emotional story about her alleged experience as one of Pretty Mike's bandage girls has gone viral on social media.

The lady shared her reasons for participating in the event, citing financial struggles as a major motivator.

Lady who allegedly joined Pretty Mike's 'bandage girls' team breaks silence

Lady who was allegedly part of Pretty Mike's bandage girls speaks

Identified as @victoria_outfit on TikTok, the lady revealed that she and her best friend joined the group to raise funds for their house rent.

She lamented over the challenges of living in Abuja, particularly for young ladies seeking to be comfortable.

The high cost of living in the city made it difficult for them to make ends meet, and they saw the opportunity as a way to alleviate some financial pressure.

According to the lady, she was paid N10,000 and was also allowed to pack enough cash being sprayed on the ground.

Lady claims she was paid N10k after joining Pretty Mike's 'bandage girls'

In her words:

"I and my bestie were part of the 'Pretty Mike bandage girls. We had to do it cause we wanted to pay our house rent. Living in Abuja can be overwhelming, especially for young girls like us. The high cost of living makes it challenging to make ends meet. We Pray God Crown Our Efforts With Success. They paid N10k but we wipe money from the ground."

While sharing her experience, she expressed hope that their efforts would be rewarded with success.

Pretty Mike's appearance at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party with 50 girls tied in white bandages had sparked uproar online.

Reactions as lady speaks about Pretty Mike's 'bandage girls'

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@OBINNA said:

"So Na why wuse 2 dry that day, pretty Mike book all the girls wey dey street, I for say."

@ScentDelia_Tik asked:

"Why are yall laughing at them? If they do hoooks u will condemn them so what’s wrong please?"

@_luckygrace said:

"Dont explain yourself my love na work you work you no kill person."

@Blackgirlmagic said:

"Your bestie was my primary school classmate if I’m not mistaking."

@Ifeoluwa choice said:

"Ooo I remember nah ur friend Dey that front nah y she take am very serious oooo."

@Foreverhairs_ng said:

"How much did he pay let me get ready for the next one."

@Mhiz Gift wrote:

"Hope say una Chop atleast Cux the way them bandage una mouth ehh."

@joy beauty&cosmics store said:

"Instead you of you girls to do all sorts of things just to met up why no go back to ur village."

@Smovinny said:

"Poor man poor man, watin dem dey use poor man pikin see no be small thing."

@skep added:

"Homelessness would have been a better option."

Watch the video here:

