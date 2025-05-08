A video showing the funny misunderstanding that ensued between Nigerian AI girl, Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend has gone viral

In the video, Jarvis debunked rumours about being pregnant for Peller and mentioned the only time she can get pregnant for him

The young live streamer went ahead to claim that the 'N8 million' proposal ring which Peller gave to her had already gone missing

A viral video of Nigerian social media personality Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend Peller has caught the attention of many.

The clip captured a funny exchange between the couple, with Jarvis addressing rumours about a pregnancy.

Jarvis reveals only time she can get pregnant

In the video posted by @massmediaforum, Jarvis firmly denied the speculation, stating that she would only consider starting a family within the confines of marriage.

Peller, visibly concerned, questioned Jarvis about the whereabouts of an expensive engagement ring he had given her.

The ring, reportedly valued at N8 million, held great value, and Peller's worry was evident.

"Where's my N8 million proposal ring for you? Don't you know you're now a married woman?" he asked.

Jarvis, however, appeared nonchalant, claiming that she had misplaced the ring during a recent move to a new house.

She said:

"Which married woman? Did you marry me? The ring has even gone missing. When I parked to my new house, I didn't see it. I'm not pregnant for you. I don't like misinformation. I cannot be pregnant outside wedlock or marriage."

Reactions as Jarvis speaks on pregnancy

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Piero Esteriore said:

"Na late night food da cus am both of dem is not ready yet most especially Jarvis."

@T-sam Comedy said:

"Peller no take action jarvis feel drop ham oo if true congratuations just go and pay her bride pride loba tan oo."

@Beautyezenwa said:

"That is a sign of good living, all thanks to peller for taking care of our girl."

@Oluwatobiloba reacted:

"How you take know shey ahe get belle. Shey dem tell you."

@PopsyBrown said:

"If she is pregnant, let her announce it herself. You are not her mouth piece."

@I don't support evil said:

"She no dey shame her last born give her belle very shameless thing."

@T-sam Comedy said:

"With the look of things I also think that girl is somehow gone which calls for celebration they already have everything needed."

@Virginia loveth Nwankwor said:

"She is not pregnant nah late night food cost am it has happened to me before."

@Wigstylist in Agbor reacted:

"Pregnant ke Dey play abg make una leave my mama j na cus of late night food wen papa p da make I chop."

@Omortea said:

"Jarvis wants a coded love affair but peller mouth doesn't understand anything coded. Peller is in love."

@JAY said:

"Peller is doing exactly what he is supposed to do. If he doesn't, na una go still talk say he didn't make any approach when he met her."

@chi vibes said:

"I remember dat time wey. Jarvis dey hit peller e no dey hit back buh now watin con dey happen."

@choozyblaze said:

"If Peller what is good for him he should just forget about this Jarvis,the girl doesn't love Peller,he sees Peller as a child."

@thomas commented:

"Abeg make everybody send Aza I just realize sey na me suppose Dey work make una de chop."

@emmyblvck4 added:

"Peller my brother, my are you ignoring your only bro, peller you know what we have been through together before you became who u are."

