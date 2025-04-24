Uche Maduagwu has addressed the appointment of 2Baba as technical adviser by Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue state

The Nollywood actor, who slammed the African Queen crooner for accepting the appointment, alleged what 2Baba wanted to portray to the public

Uche Maduagwu further claimed 2Baba had rejected the appointment from previous administrations in the past

Actor Uche Maduagwu, known for his controversial comments, has come for music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, after his recent appointment by the Benue state government.

Recall that 2Baba was appointed technical adviser on entertainment and community outreach to Benue state governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Makurdi, when he received the music star at the state house.

Uche Maduagwu speaks about 2Baba's appointment

Reacting, Maduagwu blasted 2Baba for accepting the appointment, which he claimed the singer had turned down severally in the past.

“Unbelievable! 2Baba, is this not the same Special Adviser to #Benue Governor Job you allegedly Rejected severally, years ago for being BELOW your STATUS? No be the same Job you are joyfully and thankfully accepting just to make people think you are doing well or Progressing? Do you think this information will not come out?," he asked.

The Nollywood actor further claimed the singer was doing everything possible to make people believe he is doing well following his separation from Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay.

“2Baba is doing everything to make people think his doing well. The same special adviser to Benue Governor job you allegedly rejected many times, years ago for being below your status na wetin you dey joyfully accept now," Uche Madugawu said.

Uche Maduagwu's Instagram post as he slams 2Baba over his political appointment below:

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu slams 2Baba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens agreed with Uche Maduagwu's school of thought, while others clapped back at the actor, defending 2Baba. Read the comments below:

queensarah_official said:

"Somebody that can not advise himself."

adollypumping_____ reacted:

"His choice, so far Annie is doing fine, walking away from marriage is not the end of world for both of them plsss."

bisola_sodipo said:

"That's normal. Stars don't accept such offers in the peak of their career. Now that he is retiring, its OK."

bazukah_ said:

"But sometime the eba wey you make yesterday,you fit chop am today now Abi no be so ? Sope o ti lo."

mondayaika said:

"How old are you again? UCHE Maduagwu You constantly speak about people relationships, a position you have never been in , you need wear a shoe before you know how comfortable it's.

babalola6101 commented:

"Uche.maybe you don't have good wife to tell correct your thinking towards those richer than you bro.can the past or present or future governor of your state gives you toilet appointment."

oma.amanda.37 said:

"You're now Annie's mouth piece, leave tuface alone, he's not your class nor your brother."

Natasha introduced as 2Baba's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Natasha Osawaru was introduced as 2Baba's wife during his political appointment in Benue state.

A man, while introducing the guests, called Natasha the music star's wife.

"That look when Natasha Osawaru steps in as 2Baba’s wife, talk about VIP energy," a netizen said.

