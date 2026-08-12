Soundcity On Tour 2026, powered by BIGI and Fearless Energy Drink, is visiting 20 tertiary institutions across Nigeria

Over 5,000 students attended the University of Lagos stop despite heavy rain, with performances from Falz, Joeboy and Mr P

The tour has grown from 10 campuses in 2023 to 20 institutions in 2026, with the University of Port Harcourt next on the schedule

Nigerian campuses are fast becoming the heartbeat of youth culture, and Soundcity On Tour 2026 is making sure of it.

Powered by BIGI and Fearless Energy Drink, the concert series is working its way through 20 tertiary institutions across the country, blending live music, student talent showcases and interactive brand experiences into one major event.

From Left: Mrs. Ruth Mark, Brand Manager, Sosa Fruit Drink; Mrs. Temilade Adu, Corporate Communications Manager; Biola Aransiola, Brand Manager, Bigi; Adetutu Adedoyin, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi

Source: Original

The University of Lagos leg emerged as one of the standout moments of the entire tour. Despite a heavy downpour, more than 5,000 students showed up and refused to let the weather dampen the night.

Performances from Qing Madi, Falz, Joeboy, Wande Coal and Mr P of P-Square kept the energy high, while over 25 emerging artistes took the Soundcity stage to display their own talents before the crowd.

University of Ibadan Keeps the Momentum Going

The Ibadan stop carried on where Lagos left off, with Niniola, Qing Madi, Kunmie, Kodie and Priesst performing alongside rising campus acts.

Each school visit has taken on a character of its own, reflecting the distinct sounds and communities that exist within Nigeria's university system. For the brands behind the tour, that diversity is precisely the point.

"Every campus has its own identity, sound and community of emerging stars. This tour allows us to discover and celebrate the unique creativity across Nigeria," said Adedeji Adeniji, Executive Producer of Soundcity On Tour and Chief Operating Officer of Group8 Limited.

From 10 Campuses to 20 in Three Years

What started as a 10-campus initiative in 2023 has more than doubled in scale by 2026, a growth that reflects just how strongly the concept has connected with young Nigerians.

Soundcity On Tour has positioned itself as more than a travelling concert; it is now a platform where established acts, up-and-coming talent and student audiences meet to celebrate Nigerian music and culture together.

The tour's next destination is the University of Port Harcourt, continuing its southward journey and promising another major student turnout.

Falz, Joeboy and Mr P light up UNILAG as Soundcity On Tour draws 5,000+ students

Source: Original

How Nigerian Students Reacted

@tiwatope_3691 said:

"More beautiful irl, I had a lit time."

@itzstylishdiva penned:

"It was a really splendid experience ☺️."

@hypeman_stero1 stated:

"🔥🔥🔥 can't wait for bayelsa"

@ajc.fia emphasised:

"UI DEY TURN UP NORMALLY 🔥"

@iamtaymie wrote:

"Yesterday was fun , i really appreciate the opportunity @soundcityontour @soundcityafrica ..ps: Thats me on slide 16 🔥."

Watch talent hunt snippet below:

UNIPORT Student Bags First Class, Goes Home With Prestigious Awards

Legit.ng reported on a remarkable graduate from the University of Port Harcourt who achieved exceptional academic success, including multiple scholarships and prestigious awards.

Her perseverance and dedication in a male-dominated field serve as an inspiring example for future generations, proving that excellence can be achieved against the odds.

Source: Legit.ng