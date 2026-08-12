The Australian Government has published eligibility rules for a specific group of people who can apply for citizenship without sitting the standard test

The exemption applies to people born in a particular country before a specific independence date, with a parent-based condition attached

Children of eligible applicants may also qualify for Australian citizenship by conferral under a separate provision

The Australian Government has outlined a pathway to citizenship that bypasses the standard test requirement, and it applies exclusively to individuals born in Papua New Guinea before the country gained independence.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, people born in Papua before 16 September 1975 may be eligible for Australian citizenship by conferral.

Australia publishes the name of the country whose citizens are exempted from citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Conditions of becoming Australian citizens

Papua nationals becoming Australian citizens without the test comes with a condition. Provided that at least one of their parents was born in Australia, as it is currently defined, and held Australian citizenship at the time of that person's birth.

The eligibility criteria are narrow and hinge on two firm requirements:

The applicant must have been born in the territory of Papua prior to independence, and Must be able to demonstrate a direct parental link to an Australian citizen who was themselves born on Australian soil.

Papua New Guinea formally became an independent nation on 16 September 1975, having previously been administered by Australia. The cutoff date in the eligibility rules reflects that historical transition, meaning the provision covers only those born during the period of Australian administration.

Australian citizenship for children from Papua

Children of people who meet the criteria are not automatically excluded. The Australian Government states that children holding a permanent resident visa may be eligible to apply for citizenship by conferral, offering a secondary route for younger family members connected to an eligible applicant.

Steps to get an Australian passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's passport authority outlined a clear five-step process that new citizens must complete to obtain their first Australian passport.

Applicants are required to gather specific identity documents and find either a referee or guarantor to confirm their identity before submitting anything.

Source: Legit.ng