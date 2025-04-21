Street pop act Portable has called out Burna Boy a few hours after receiving his N20m gift

Recall that the Grammy award winner reportedly gave Portable a whopping 20 million naira for knocking out Speed Darlington during a boxing match

While praising Burna Boy for his kindness, he complained about the superstar’s attitude towards and made new demands

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, has made an appeal to his senior colleague, Burna Boy.

This came after the Street Pop act received the whopping sum of N20m following his boxing fight with Speed Darlinton.

Portable addresses Burna Boy after N20m gift. Credit: @portablaeby, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He took to Instagram to ask the Grammy artist to allow him the opportunity to see and interact with him. Portable stated that he only wants a verse from him, which he believes will alter his career.

The street singer thanked Burna for the N20 million and explained that he brought happiness into his life. However, he desperately needs a verse.

Portable further questioned the City Boy crooner on why he has never replied to his DMs online or picked up any of his calls

He said:

“Burna Boy gave me 20 million naira but has refused to reply to my Dms. He's not picking up my calls. Why are you stingy with replying me? I can finish 20 million naira in a day. But feature someone who has a future.”

Sharing his video on Instagram, Portable wrote:

“Efile Fun @burnaboygram 👑🌎 ODOWGU for a reason 99 advisers only one helper 🙏🙏🙏.”

See his post below:

The much-talked-about match between Portable and Speed Darlington, tagged “Chaos in the Ring,” held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos and was sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control.

According to The Nation, Speed Darlington failed to return for the second round after reportedly suffering a broken arm during the first round of the bout.

Burna Boy, known for his lavish lifestyle and outspoken nature, celebrated Portable’s win with a hefty ₦20 million gift.

Portable calls out Burna Boy. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The “Odogwu” crooner, who has a long-standing feud with Speed Darlington, seemed pleased with the result of the match as Portable would later confirm the gift in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday. “₦20 million from Burna Boy. If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family,”

Portable wrote, celebrating both his victory and the financial reward.

Netizens react to Portable’s message to Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wpwrdginf said:

"It was because he wanted to appreciate you for beating the person that was stressing him😂."

iamvictorchris said:

"God loves this guy because I’ve not seen someone that uses his mouth to spoil things like this guy😂."

josh_solange wrote:

"That 20M wen u nor see as anything so Oga go answer plenty people prayers."

mzspitfyre said:

"Damnn if u do, damnn if u dont with portable, just ignore his existence is the best way."

bukeke wrote:

"Abeg make burna I avoid portable cus he go soon say burna won use am trend ooo you know habeeb o omo eran😂😂."

Portable tipped for Olympic Games

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Abayomi Ojo Oyeleye, has reacted to the boxing bout between Nigerian musicians Portable and Speed Darlington.

Oyeleye said the Ogun-born artist surprised many boxing fans with his performance against Speed Darlington in the recent celebrity boxing match.

The Lagos-based coach noted that while Portable showed promise, he must take his boxing training more seriously to maintain fitness and prepare for future opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng