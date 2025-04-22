Nigerian singer Spyro has taken to social media to brag about his skill as an interior designer, to the joy of fans

The music star posted a video showing fans the interior of his mansion, which he claimed was fully done by him

The impressive video of the decor and setup of Spyro’s home left many fans in awe as congratulations started to pour in

Nigerian singer Oludipe Ilesanmi David, aka Spyro, has shown off the impressive interior of his home on social media.

On April 22, 2025, the Who’s Your Guy crooner took to his official Instagram page to post a video of him giving fans a virtual tour of his abode.

Unknown to many, Spyro is also an interior designer, and he used his home to showcase his craft. The music star, who also likes to be known as Jesus Boy, took fans around his loft-style home with high ceilings.

Spyro walked fans through his bohemian-inspired living room area, his open-plan kitchen and dining table. The music star also showcased his customised swimming pool area with the words ‘Jesus Boy’ written inside it.

The music star explained in the caption of the video that many people told him he would not amount to much in the music industry for identifying with Jesus.

Spyro wrote in part:

“2 years ago I was a write off and sometimes I still feel like I am dreaming cos how did I move from that to owning properties and living like this 🥲 same me that many told that I wouldn’t last in this industry for tagging myself Jesus boy and someone particularly asked me to check and see if anyone has ever done it and survived it 😊 But my God is Calle Oranmonise Fayati ,he sends one and stands by him.”

Reactions as Spyro flaunts interior of his mansion

The video of the interior of Spyro’s mansion left many fans impressed. A number of them congratulated the music star while others compared his house to Yinka Ayefele's interior:

Veekee_james said:

“Congratulations my brother ❤️❤️❤️.”

Moladeofficial_ wrote:

“Big big congrats bro ❤️. Many more shall follow in Jesus name 🙏🏾.”

Miahsignatures said:

“Bless You For This Testimony! God answers prayers and he’s faithful to those that call upon him.. Congratulations bro! Blessings Always 🙏.”

Milo__olorin wrote:

“I’m not ashamed to be a JESUS BOY either for by my God, greater works than this I shall do ❤️ Congratulations Spyro ❤️.”

Houseofabby_apartments_ng said:

“This is so beautiful and classic 😍😍.”

Tiredlagosian said:

“Yinka Ayefele’s interior decorator go think say na heaven 😂.”

Junie_flames said:

“This kind of house, you won’t want to come outside.. very cozy and beautiful.”

King_jozef said:

“This guy still flexing large on that “ who’s your guy “ remix money . He should forever be thankful to Queen Tiwa Savage.”

Vivyempire_1 wrote:

“He worked so hard for it…. Congratulations.”

Chiomajenniferchukwuemeka said:

“God wey bless you go bless me one day 🙌.”

