Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again expressed his desire to face former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the ring

Portable secured a decisive victory over Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, in a celebrity boxing match held on Saturday

The Zazu crooner dominated the bout, dealing significant damage that left Speed Darlington unable to return for the second round, earning Portable a win by Technical Knockout (TKO)

Portable has challenged former IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to a fight following his win over Speed Darlington.

The controversial artist triumphed in a celebrity boxing match tagged “Chaos In The Ring” held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos on Saturday, April 19.

Tensions ran high even before the match began, with both artists engaging in a heated altercation during their weigh-in, prompting organizers to step in and separate them.

Portable wants a fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua after his victory against Speed Darlington. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Once the bell rang for Round One, Portable wasted no time asserting dominance.

He landed several swift punches on Darlington, showcasing sharp footwork and relentless aggression.

The Zee Nation president cornered his opponent repeatedly, keeping the pressure on throughout the round.

Fans were thrilled to watch the long-standing social media feud between the two controversial stars unfold in the ring.

However, the bout came to an abrupt end when Speed Darlington, nursing a bandaged right arm, declined to continue into Round Two, handing Portable a win by Technical Knockout per FightGistMedia.

In the aftermath, Speed Darlington accused Portable of using diabolic powers during the match.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has since called for a rematch, alleging poor officiating and demanding a fair second bout in a statement on his Facebook page.

Portable wants a boxing bout fixed against former IBF champion Anthony Joshua, who is currently on holiday in Nigeria. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Portable dares Joshua after TKO win

Celebrity boxing champion and street-pop sensation Portable, has once again challenged former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua to a boxing bout.

According to Punch, the controversial singer made this declaration following his recent victory over Speed Darlington in the much-publicised “Chaos In The Ring” bout.

The Zazu crooner claimed there are no worthy challengers left in the entertainment industry. He said:

“Now that I’ve beaten Speed Darlington, it is only Anthony Joshua I can fight now.”

Following his win, the Sango-based artist also revealed that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy gifted him N20 million in celebration of his triumph.

Interestingly, the fight was nearly called off after Portable’s brief incarceration at Oke Kura Prison, linked to his threats against Fuji legend Saheed Osupa per Daily Post.

With this latest victory, Portable has now defeated two Nigerian celebrities, Speed Darlington and Charles Okocha, in two years, cementing his status as the reigning force in celebrity boxing circles.

Boxing enthusiast wants Portable to compete at NSF

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boxing enthusiast Adekunle Adesina has called on street-pop artist Portable to participate in the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) set to take place in Ogun State.

Adesina believes the singer has demonstrated real potential in the ring, having secured two victories in celebrity boxing matches.

He added that Portable's presence would bring added glamour to the boxing event and boost public interest in the festival.

