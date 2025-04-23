Davido has shared the amount of money he takes out with him daily after he was asked during an interview

In the video, he first asked the interviewer if he was asking of his worth jewelry wise or money wise before giving his answer

Fans were amazed after hearing what he had on him as they compared him with the other giant artists internationally

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown how wealthy he is during an interview which took place in his car.

The interviewer had asked some questions from the music star, who recently stepped out with his wife. He asked how much he had on him as he was sitting in the car, and how much does he take out daily.

Davido speaks about his worth during an interview, shows off his black credit card. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the inquiry from the interviewer, the Awuke crooner also asked if he meant in cash or in jewelry. After clarifying what he wanted to know, Davido said it was unlimited.

He added that he does not go out with cash but with his special credit card which he brought out for the man to see.

Davido shows of special credit card

Also in the video, Davido brought out a card and asked the interviewer for its colour. The man said it was black, and Davido smiled.

Davido reacts to question asked by a man in his car, shares his worth, credit card. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Explaining the worth of his card, Davido noted that it was worth over a million.

Another man, who was with the singer also interjected and stated that it was a black card(an extremely exclusive credit card that provides the cardholder with special luxury perks and benefits, as well as access to exclusive events and other opportunities with unlimited credit limits).

The man asserted that the music star, who featured in King Charles' Music Room playlist, gets his invoice on the card every month, and it was for VIPs.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the amount Davido mentioned in the video. Here are some comments below:

@ika_frank1 commented:

"E No be Una fav mate."

@_big_dy__ reacted:

"Davido dey drag chart with Taylor Swift and Morgan wallen, Wizkid dey drag loud with Farouk ."

@stopthehate147 wrote:

"That credit card no dey do public applications. You can only be invited if you deserve am."

@poshy_9 said:

"Richest of em all

@ramoslizirini shared:

"Love this dude moni choke but still humble that's how I'll love to live."

@queeny_helen said:

"Man is loaded."

@boboye_king shared:

"Money wise or jewelry wise. Man is fully boxed up."

Davido prays for Nigeria after backlash

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

Praying for his dear country, the Awuke crooner declared God's blessing upon Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet.

Fans were not satisfied with the post because of the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng