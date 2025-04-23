A Nigerian man shared his opinion on the new development concerning businessman Obi Cubana’s family

The billionaire had earlier posted about which of his sons was next of kin after his adopted son had claimed the title

The man weighed in on the situation, sparking fresh debate about the issue of adoption in the country

A Nigerian man on social media shared his opinion on Obi Cubana’s actions after his post on Instagram went viral.

It all started after the billionaire's adopted son, Chidi, posted a TikTok video claiming he was the next of kin.

Man shares observations about Obi Cubana's post on next of kin. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Obi Cubana took to Instagram and shared a photo of his first biological son, Alex, declaring him next of kin.

On his X page @khanofkhans11_, the man shared what the businessman’s post revealed about adoption in the country, as other Nigerians shared their thoughts.

He said:

“Adoption is a joke in this country. They can never love you like their own.”

In the comments, he went further to note that both Chidi and Obi Cubana were wrong.

He added:

“Both are wrong ,but the heavier responsibility lies on the parent… He made it worse.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man's take on Obi Cubana’s trend

The man's post trended on X, having over 1 million views as of the time of this report. Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on adoption in the country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@timelezzx said:

“Even among real siblings the love is never dsame not to talk of adopted child. Why make that kind of post public knowing how influential and popular Cubana is. He set the record publicly and Cubana corrected him publicly. Both are wrong for their actions.”

@agezzzie said:

“When you have children of your own, adopt & when the adopted ones show signs of usurping, clap for them. Una go just dey do anyhow.”

@Emjaaaay20 said:

“The adopted pikin eff up. what kind of post is that. Making jokes of been a next of kin sometimes has a sinister move and now he’s not even the mans biological son.”

@GirlTucci said:

“The man could’ve easily told him to take it down. And everyone will get the message. He didn’t have to do this.”

@iamBawzCartel said:

“The boy no suppose post that kind thing. Especially if he don already know say dem adopt am.”

@thebashaudu said

“In this country” Like no be heart people for other country get. Always finding a way to talk down on your own. Stupid lot”

@GuyMr0 said:

“It’s unwise of him to post such in the first place when he clearly knows his adopter has a son almost of his age. He might eventually ruin the little opportunity.”

Man shares observations about Obi Cubana's post on next of kin. Photo: @obi_cubana, TikTok/@chidij7

Source: Instagram

Lady shares how Obi Cubana could've handled issue

In a related story on Legit.ng, an observant lady shared the reaction she was expecting from Obi Cubana concerning the next of kin post.

She mentioned what Obi Cubana could've done instead of his next of kin post on Instagram.

Many reacted as she mentioned what the whole saga revealed about the billionaire's family, sparking debate online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng