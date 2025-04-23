Nigerian comedian and former BBNaija star, Deeone, has reacted to he next of kin saga between Obi Cubana and his adopted son

Deeone broke his online silence about the matter after Obi Cubana was accused by netizens of humiliating his foster son

Deeone’s take on the next of kin drama triggered an online discussion with netizens taking sides on the matter

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to Obi Cubana’s next-of-kin drama with his adopted son.

Recall that on April 22, 2025, social media buzzed after Obi Cubana’s adopted son, Chidi, took to TikTok to call himself the next of kin while jumping on a popular online challenge. However, the businessman reacted by posting a photo of himself with his son and clarifying who his real next of kin is.

This move from Obi Cubana caused online drama with many people blasting the billionaire businessman for not loving his adopted son like his own. This triggered Deeone to share his take on the matter.

Deeone drops hot take as Obi Cubana debunks adopted son's next of kin claim.

According to the ex-BBNaija star, the people criticising Obi Cubana are not married. He added that no woman would accept such a statement from her adopted son especially if he has her own children.

Deeone further stated that he was in agreement with how Obi Cubana handled the situation because the adopted son is already privileged to be associated with their family and should not be focused on who the next of kin should be.

Deeone also warned against people on social media polluting the mind of Obi Cubana’s foster son by creating animosity between them.

In his words:

“All of you criticizing Obi Cubana, you’re not married, that's why you’re talking. If you’re married, your wife will never, no woman in this life will ever take that kind of statement lightly, Obi Cubana’s adopted son talking about him being next of kin na nonsense to most women, no woman go take am and na his wife go tell am ‘go clear this thing for the same online if you want peace to reign’. What will you do as a man? What is the business of your adopted son being focused on him being next of kin? You will be surprised wetin these Gen Z people know, dem sabi pass Instablog, their eyes too tear. He did the right thing as far as I’m concerned. The boy already has a privilege that most people are praying for, they’ve taken him as a son. Which one come be say you dey look his property, that means you dey wish am say e go comot on time nau, the man is just 50, you don dey pronounce yourself as next of kin, what does that mean? Focus on the opportunities that are on ground. And for those of you that are saying Obi Cubana humiliated the boy, na nonsense talk una dey talk, make una no pollute the boy’s mind. Him sef dey see all those comments, dey get animosity. You’re already privileged to be in that home and to be affiliated with that family, so don’t misuse it. Moreso the wife has a son and this adopted son e senior the real son, him eye don dey chook. Make una dey realistic, but I don’t blame you, you guys are not married, so you won’t understand. Ask a married woman, she will tell you she cannot take it because she sef get her own pikin.”

Reactions as Deeone reacts to Obi Cubana’s next of kin saga

Deeone’s hot take on the issue of Obi Cubana shutting down his adopted son’s claim of being his next of kin was met with mixed reactions from netizens:

Deeone sparks reactions as he speaks on Obi Cubana's next of kin drama.

Ka_rl_xo said:

“Imagine person Dey alive, unna don already Dey share his things. Na woaw oo. Wentin man do unna for this life.”

Adura_tt said:

“But the boy only said he’s the next of kin, how do you know if he’s talking about next of kin to his own father or someone else.”

Muyenz0 said:

“Ok seems u don’t know what’s the law says , adopted and biological have the same right to anything unless otherwise stated in your will.”

Cute_rikkie said:

“Some of us don’t even know the son was adopted until he talk am now.”

Greatzbeauty_ltd wrote:

“Fact , that joke was expensive so the Dad corrected it with a joke too.”

Vikcyedward4 said:

“”Nobe challenge that guy did because I have seen couple of ppl on TikTok doing the same challenge or my eyes dey see an other thing.”

Pharmlaurel_ said:

“A big nonsense someone trained to that extent. Even if is a current trend is it all trend he should jump into especially knowing his family is a public figure?”

Realjark_1 wrote:

“That is correct 💯. The adopted son must be crazy to even think of it that he should be a next of kin in the family where there is a biological son and the foster father didn't tell him this.”

Kiddies_tablets said:

“You people are always quick to sow seed of discord. I’m pretty sure this whole thing was taken out of context. They have being mentioning the next of kin thing as cruise since.”

Tbabyemioga said:

“An ADOPTED CHILD IS YOUR CHILD! NEVER MAKE THEM FEEL LESS.”

Shes__precious__ wrote:

“I strongly support him on this because na from cruise, person dey know truth and there’s no woman that’ll take such cruise as a joke when she has 4 boys for her husband.”

Iamjinius_ said:

“Same thing I was saying…..cruise or no cruise, there are boundaries you don’t cross. You read the room before you know the kind joke wey you go dey make or content wey u go dey make…..and people that are saying how should the adopted son feel after what Obi Cubana wrote on his page, adopted son wey no give himself sense, make hin accept the consequences of his actions. #shikena.”

Obi Cubana's adopted son takes action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the mixed reactions that trailed his now viral 'next of kin' video, Chidi, the adopted son of Obi Cubana, took action on his TikTok account.

Amid the reactions, Chidi has not only taken down the video but has also locked his comment section on his TikTok page, with his last post now on the video-sharing platform being a clip from Obi Cubana's 50th birthday.

