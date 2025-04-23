A Nigerian man shared his opinion on the new development concerning Obi Cubana’s family and the next of kin saga

The billionaire had earlier posted about which of his sons was next of kin after his adopted son had claimed the title

The man weighed in on the situation, sharing what Obi Cubana could have done instead of making a post, too

A Nigerian man on social media shared his opinion on Obi Cubana’s actions after his post on Instagram went viral.

It all started after the billionaire's adopted son, Chidi, posted a TikTok video claiming he was the next of kin.

He explained how the businessman could've handled the viral video better.

Shortly after, Obi Cubana took to Instagram and shared a photo of his first biological son, Alex, declaring him next of kin.

On his X page, @TheMahleek, the man shared what the businessman could have done instead of sharing his post.

He said:

“Obi Cubana could have just asked the adopted son to take down the video instead of posting his son and captioning it “next of kin” Make we dey talk truth if we see am.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man's take on Obi Cubana’s trend

The man's post trended on X, as many who came across it shared their opinions on the trending issue.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@chineduokoli_ said:

If Obi dies today and the boy start laying claims to his estate, na same you go support am. You go talk say because him don die, him family wan disinherit am. E good as he clear am sharply and immediately. If he vex, make he sorry.

@lam_dera said:

"Adopted son wey know say the man get son, still think am say he’s next of kin and not just that, post am no dey use e head. That’s a very expensive joke and Obi could have handled it better but that’s a very careless joke and one that can leave a dent in the family."

@lifeofogechi said:

"As a man, any child bearing your surname is one of your next of kin’s, rich men don’t have one next of kin, wealth is ally shared according to what you can handle but poor men won’t understand because they don’t even have what to give anybody."

@gabitex99 said:

"This is exactly what I’m saying. Or let him live in his delusion. Going up against a kid in that manner is just stupid."

@thealexisJnr said:

"Why must he see himself as the next of kin. Don't you think he is trying to create problem? As it stands now he is trying to create problem. So obi cubana has to tell him what he needs to know before it's too late."

@DarijokeO said:

"That's just it. That kind of post to respond to the boy TikTok may cause a lot of damage not even to the boy alone."

He explained how the businessman could've handled the viral video better.

