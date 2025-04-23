One of the most popular social media commentators, Solomon Buchi, has weighed in on the situation trailing Obi Cubana’s family

Recall that the billionaire had posted his real next of kin after his adopted son shared a TikTok video where he had claimed the title

The move attracted tons of reactions, and Solomon Buchi has also delved into the matter to share his candid opinion

Solomon Buchi has dropped his two cents concerning the controversy that trailed the family of Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu.

The billionaire and his family recently became a topic of conversation on social media after he debunked claims by his adopted son, Chidi, and posted a photo of his son, Alex, naming him the next of kin.

This move angered several Nigerians who poured out their feelings about the situation. Many lambasted the 50-year-old for putting Chidi in his place in such a cruel manner, and even questioned his love for him.

Others were in support of his actions, adding that Chidi should not have overstepped in the first place. This conversation divided internet users and attracted attention from Solomon Buchi, a social media commentator.

According to Buchi, he expected more from Obi Cubana, rather than publicly reminding Chidi of his adoption status.

Solomon candidly noted that adopting a child means that they are now yours and should be treated as such.

Solomon Buchi wrote:

"Coming online to declare your biological son next of kin because of a cheeky post by your adopted son is irresponsible and crass. Obi Cubana could have easily asked him to take the post down, but he decided to publicly remind his adopted son of “his place”. Don’t adopt children if you will not see and treat them like your blood."

"I’ve seen Nigerian men defend Obi Cubana, claiming that the adopted son should have known his place. “His place” doesn’t exist because he’s his father’s son. Adoption means legally taking another child as yours, so an adopted son should have ALL the rights and privileges of a SON."

See the full tweets here:

Reactions to Solomon's Buchi's take on NOK drama

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@Chukwuemeka_AA said:

"This people wan put sand inside Cubana and family matter, an wa."

@fabulous_ify said:

"Why do you think your school of thought is always right?"

@21desteanyshots said:

"But you know maybe na him wife say make him clear the air without wasting time."

@roxuzoma said:

"Cubana is a Real African Man. A son is a son. No matter how non civilised or Non Educated I will sound. Even the civilised world believes and does same. It's an age long human civilization. The son is all."

@ObuMalachy said:

"Even if it's the second son, Obi cubana still have the right to correct it. Buhhh you'll feel is Cuz he's adopted. He's not even the eldest."

@ams8071 said:

"His adopted son is f00lish for playing dirty. Asking him to take the post down, will not change anything. If my biological older son comes online playing with such sensitive topic, I will shock him by naming his baby sibling as my next of kin 'online'."

@camillusBsc said:

"You're not privy to whatever that's happening in Obi's home. Things we call cruise are subtle messages. Talmbout love, that boy has got loads of love and has been better treated much more than some biological kids.. It's much important we set things straight sometimes."

@AdeoluSavage said:

"Hmmmmm. On a second thought. He should have actually told the boy to take the post down."

