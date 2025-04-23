Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s son, Liam, seems to have taken a liking to his father’s songs, to the joy of fans

A video made the rounds on social media of the two-year-old boy dancing happily to one of Mohbad’s songs

After the video went viral, many social media users dropped their hot takes, with the majority of them gushing over Liam

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, is back in the news after dancing to his dad’s song.

The little boy who just turned two was captured on video as he showed off his dance moves while listening to his late dad, Mohbad’s song.

In the video making the rounds, Chike’s song with Mohbad, Egwu, was heard playing in the background, and little Liam jumped around excitedly as he hopped on one foot and jerked his arms in an up and down motion.

The video was accompanied by a caption explaining that those dance steps were Liam’s favourite moves. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Liam dances to Mohbad’s song

The video of late Mohbad’s son, Liam, dancing to his father’s song went viral on social media, and it drew the attention of many netizens. Many of them gushed over the display while others wondered if the spirit of the late singer had entered his son. This is coming shortly after Liam served as the ringbearer during the JP2025 white wedding between actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux:

Timsstitches said:

“See moves ❤️.”

kiddiesspal.ng wrote:

“Awww we sure say mohbad never enter this boy body lydis😂 see moves na👏.”

Korede______ wrote:

“Remind me of one dance way Mohbad and Bella created.”

Maryswitz1 wrote:

“Liam really fun wo ni pressure🔥😂❤️.”

E_hironome said:

“He got moves though😂.”

Kissie_pearl wrote:

“Nah better move Baba dey tear o😂.”

Hawttcoco__ said:

“Chai God is good God bless him more.”

Merrynj5 said:

“Fun wo ni pressure🙌🙌 Liam omologo❤️.”

Mide ♌️❤️ said:

“No be small step Liam dey tear 😂.”

Eyan C33why Mama Liam said:

“Poco Lee needs to learn from your baby 😁.”

Ademzfundz DC wrote:

“Agba stepper 😂❤️… poco lee de learn.”

Sabiigirlfashion said:

“He's such a vibe 😍😍 Happy for Mohbad 👏.”

Isaac Fayose questions Baba Mohbad about Liam

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that popular social critic, Isaac Fayose, reacted to Mohbad's son, Liam, as the ringbearer at the JP2025 white wedding.

Fayose questioned Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, about how he felt seeing that the grandson he rejected, Liam, was doing well.

Recall that after Mohbad’s death, the singer's father, Joseph Aloba, heavily prosecuted his widow, Wunmi, and questioned his grandson’s paternity while refusing to take the child as family.

Fayose said that it’s the dream of every grandparent to see their grandchild doing well, and he advised Baba Mohbad not to fight with his children next time. The video went viral on social media and triggered reactions from Nigerians.

