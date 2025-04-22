Pete Edochie has also reacted to the trending discussion surrounding Priscilla Ojo's wedding with Juma Jux

The veteran actor reshared a social media post which used one of his old quotes to pass a message to Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Recall that Enioluwa Adeoluwa trended on social media over a video of him getting emotional at Priscilla Ojo's white wedding

Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie's recent return to social media has seen him re-share one of the viral moments from Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Pete, in a post via his Instagram story, reshared a blog post which used one of his proverbs as a caption for the viral video of influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa crying at Priscilla's wedding.

The caption of the picture read,

"A man who hangs around a beautiful girl without saying a word ends up fetching water for guests at her wedding."

Resharing a screenshot of the post, Pete, including an emoji of him laughing.

See a screenshot of Pete Edochie's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that social media users shared diverse opinions about Enioluwa's display at Priscilla's wedding.

In the now-viral video, Enioluwa was seen breaking down in tears during the ceremony as his mother tried to console him.

While some online users described Enioluwa's tears as unnecessary, others, especially men, tagged it a disgrace to masculinity.

Some netizens also argued that it was a norm to be emotional when bidding goodbye to a female best friend who is getting married.

Reactions to Pete Edochie's proverb

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the social media post, read them below:

rinahassan14 said:

"This is so true. Maybe Eni didn’t like her romantically or vice versa. Not every friendship turns into something, and that’s okay. Some people choose friendship instead, because sometimes,relationships ruin friendships. That’s why I prefer, friendship."

okonnoelmbese commented:

"This is so true of ENEOLUWA, now he cries in regrets seeing her marry to another man."

kendy_chioma wrote:

"Una don start oo."

mtskincare_spa commented:

"My lipgloss boy collect bullet."

patiencechinedu3 said:

"And u know use that ur wisdom on children especially yul, make we hear word Mr wisdom."

oojanancyijoganu commented:

"Ur son left his marriage and his kids to follow another woman."

adeyeyegraceadef said:

"This man is full of wisdom bestie, beties na wahala Nigeria mo gbe fun Yi o."

raissafox5 commented:

"Why are you bullying a young man? Your son left his first wife and lost your grandson why haven’t you advised him at your age please act Mature. Eni doesn’t have to be in love with Priscy to be in a relationship. Not every relationship between a man and a woman has to be a dating situation sometimes they just want to be friends."

cyntomama84 said:

"Not all friendship must end in marriage. Let Eni breathe."

Toyin Abraham and Enioluwa drag each other

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Toyin Abraham and Enioluwa brought their drama to Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

In a footage, Toyin confronted Enioluwa and cautioned him to keep away from Iyabo Ojo's route.

Not to be intimidated, Enioluwa, who happened to be the bride’s best friend, urged her to keep away from Priscilla's path.

