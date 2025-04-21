Lil Kesh has been trending on social media X, following a tweet he shared amid Priscilla Ojo's wedding to Juma Jux

The rapper, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Prisicilla Ojo in the past, also included a pet name in the message

Amid the drama, another of Lil Kesh's old tweets, which he tagged Priscilla Ojo, has also resurfaced on social media

Nigerian rapper Keshinro Ololade, better known as Lil Kesh, has ignited a new drama on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following his message to the wedding of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo.

Recall that Priscilla married her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux, in a lavish ceremony in Nigeria, causing buzz on social media.

Lil Kesh ignites reactions after calling Priscilla Ojo “P Coco” on X. Credit: lilkesh/itspriscy

Reacting to Priscilla's wedding, the Cause Trouble singer in a post via his official X sent his well wishes to the newly wedded.

In a short but warm message, Lil Kesh congratulated Priscilla on her wedding, referring to her affectionately as “P Coco.”

“Congratulations P coco, God bless your union🤍”

See Lil Kesh's tweet below:

Lil Kesh's tweet stirred up rumours about relationship between him and Priscilla a few years ago, especially after she featured in his 2019 music video for Nkan Be.

At that time, Priscilla denied romantic involvement, clarifying that she and Lil Kesh were simply close friends.

Lil Kesh's tweet revives dating rumours with Priscilla Ojo. Credit: lilkesh

Priscy made it clear that she was not seeing the singer and went on to share lovely photos of herself as she toured around beautiful cities on a different continent.

Amid the drama, an old tweet where Lil Kesh tagged Priscilla has also resurfaced online. See the tweet below:

Reactions trail Lil Kesh's tweet

While many netizens taunted Lil Kesh about losing Priscilla to a Tanzanian, others shared diverse opinions about the singer's tweet. Read the comments below:

itrackNG said:

"Ex wey no spoil the place for the next man."

MolanoHybrd reacted:

"IF kesh been add meme to this tweet everywhere for stew up."

darius4_d commented:

"The way women are flooding these post with angerl, you just know alot is wrong with them. What's in this post that causes cry."

Borluwatife wrote:

"Can someone explain to me what is harmful about this post? Because the lipgloss guy won’t get this kinda bashing if he posted same thing."

the_toyossi said:

"This is weird and immature. You can DM her. Why tell us?"

nothing_butjoyy said:

"I'll be in this shoe in 5 days! Someone is getting married to my ex this coming Saturday, she don drop invitation card for me eje."

Michu_sway reacted:

"Na person wife you dey call P Coco this boy."

Ayomide33459 commented:

"But she don follow another man now."

VDM on old comment about Priscilla's marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that VDM reacted after his old video about Prisiclla's marriage resurfaced online.

The critic had made a comment about Priscilla and Juma Jux during the heat of his exchange with Iyabo Ojo.

VDM, in a new video, advised his detractors to allow Priscilla to celebrate her wedding in peace.

