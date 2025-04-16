Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has turned 61, and her former in-law, May Edochie, took to social media to celebrate

As Rita clocked the milestone age on April 16, 2025, May posted a series of photos of the actress, accompanied by sweet words

May Edochie’s celebratory post dedicated to Rita warmed the hearts of many netizens, and they shared their reactions

Nigerian socialite May Edochie has taken to social media to celebrate her former in-law, Rita Edochie’s birthday in a special way.

On April 16, 2025, the Nollywood actress turned 61, and May did not let the day go by without celebrating it on her Instagram page.

The public figure who gained more fame after her marriage of many years to Yul Edochie hit the rocks, dedicated a special post to her former in-law, who has continued to fight her battles online.

May Edochie gushes over Rita Edochie as she turns 61. Photos: @mayyuledochie

May Edochie posted a series of beautiful photos of the celebrant, Rita Edochie, and she accompanied it with a lengthy caption where she declared her love for the actress and showered her with prayers and sweet words.

She wrote:

“It is world’s mama Rita’s day! Happy glorious birthday beautiful momma @ritaedochie ! May your new year bring you new achievements, success stories, joy and peace.

May the good Lord grant your secret heart desires in return for your love and kindness🙏. Good health of mind and body. I wish you on this special day🙏. We love you momma ❤️”

See the post below:

Reactions as May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie’s 61st birthday

May Edochie’s birthday message to Rita Edochie was met with a series of reactions from social media users. Many of them joined her in celebrating the actress by acknowledging how she had defended May after her marriage to Yul hit the rocks:

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie who used to defend her online by blasting Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin. Photos: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

Adaoyibo said:

“A whole army on her own! Happy birthday Mama, you are celebrated today and always. Much love and respect🙌.”

Liciagreat said:

“I too love this woman😍❤️❤️❤️❤️happy birthday to her🍰.”

Dr_ng_babe wrote:

“Happy birthday to a woman who stands by the truth. God bless you immensely.”

Cakesbyvelvi_festac_lagos said:

“Happy birthday ma. God bless you always🎉🎉.”

Bensonokonkwo_official_ wrote:

“Happy birthday mother general 🎂🥳 and many blessings to come.”

Countonwendy said:

“Happy birthday 🎂🎈🎊 big mummy 😍.”

Kool_pretty_ntalo wrote:

“HBD to A WOMAN WITH A GOLDEN HEART, VERY BRAVE 😍.”

Chinyere1996 said:

“Happy birthday beautiful Mama Rita ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sarah_evans112 said:

“Happy birthday mama 😍.”

Anibenkam wrote:

“The support system 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ The Mama of all , we love you enjoy your day and stay blessed .with lots of love ❤️ . Happy birthday mama.”

Fs_yusuf_ said:

“I so much love this woman. She’s a true defender ❤️.”

Rita Edochie brags about May Edochie

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie congratulated May Edochie over her new Range Rover. She thanked God for directing May's life in His way and making her victorious in her challenges.

According to Rita, there are some people that can't be frustrated no matter the energy one puts into it. She noted that May is one of those people.

The veteran actress said that the grace upon May's head would not give her enemies a chance. If they tackle her from one angle, she will shock them from another angle.

