A Nigerian lady has showered praise on Josephine Edochie, the mother of Nollywood filmmaker Yul Edochie

The lady threw shades at Rita Edochie, and all those who have been against Yul since his marital crisis became public knowledge

Her post sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people criticising her stance on Yul's marital situation

A lady, identified on Facebook as Ada Okeke, has praised Yul Edochie's mum, Josephine Edochie, on social media.

Reposting an old photo Yul had taken with his mother, Ada claimed it was her first time seeing the actor's mother.

Lady's observation about Yul's mum

The lady marvelled that she never knew the actor's mum looked that young and beautiful.

She took a swipe at Yul's aunt, Rita Edochie, and all those who criticised the actor over his marital situation.

She expressed admiration for Yul's mum's silence in the face of the social media attack on her son, despite being a barrister. Ada said Josephine's calmness needs to be studied, adding that she reminded her of her own mother. Her post read:

"This is my first time of seeing Yul's mom❤️ .

"So this is the mother of a premium Anambra man cøven wømen say na Nwanyi Aba dey feed and shelter for 18yrs? And probably this fine house may be her husband's house o😆

"Like I never knew she is still this young and beautiful and one Rita that couldn't forgive a dying AdaJesus is all over the social media bûlly!ng her son for 3yrs cos she thinks Yul's sin is greater than hers, and she never came out to say pim even when she's a lawyer.

"Mummy pls take your flowers abeg....your calmness needs to be studied. You just reminded me of my mom."

Woman's post about Yul's mum stirs reactions

Eucharia Uwaezuoke-Ekwueme said:

"She refused to say pim because the husband already said it all that " he who brings in ant infested wood invited the lizard to a feast."

Buike Nwaoha said:

"You are vomiting nonsense now and your useless husband is hailing you in the comment section 😂 and you are shining teeth like a burnt sacrifice?,, Don't worry the day he will remind you of all this your post and support for Judy is coming, because you born one boy give am and you think that he is not going anywhere 🤣🤣🤣 don't worry we don't screen shot and save everything about you on this social media and keep already, let's be going shaa.Ada Okeke."

Francess Eze said:

"Go and sit down....unless ypur in the same league of husband snatching business...ndi eri eri.

"Watch a young vibrant man that was once genuinely loved by people..been made an object of mockery instead of helping him retrace his path...you displaying high level of stupidity and madness here.

"80% of men i have spoken with offline..detest what yul did.

"By now, Yul would have been un the league of Cuban and co..but look at him today...yet you idiots clap his useless ego to the mud....fake love everywhere."

Nweze Ifeoma said:

"You can lie. Can you swear that this is d first time you are seeing yul mother. Or where you born this week. Madam stop your cho cho cho. Find work."

Evergreen Chy Rose said:

"You see how u re insulting people just to prove a point... If someone else now insults Yul and Judy, u will be calling them coven women whereas u re doing same now..... What am I saying...you can still make ur point without insulting anyone, lead by example."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actor Yul Edochie was captured in a funny skit teaching his mother how to do Kizz Daniel's Cough song dance.

Yul Edochie shows off his beautiful mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yul Edochie had sparked reactions after showing off his mother online.

The filmmaker also expressed how much he loves his mother. Yul Edochie turned into a controversial figure after he decided to take a second wife, his colleague, Judy Austin.

"Me and my beautiful mum. Anytime I visit her, she'll almost empty one bottle of holy water on my head. She says I'm too stubborn, let holy water be cooling my head. I love her so much," his post was captioned.

